Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Rising Silo Brewery’s passionate brewmaster, Greg Zielske

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:45 PM PST
Brewer Greg Zielske shares tales of his journey at Rising Silo Brewery & Farm on the outskirts of Blacksburg, Virginia


Greg Zielske, brewmaster at Rising Silo Brewery & Glade Road Growing Farm on the outskirts of Blacksburg, Virginia diligently nurtures his onsite craft beer-garden.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Rising Silo Brewery for a visit with Zielske to discover the rest of the story.

Rising Silo Brewery is a unique experience in the countryside on the outskirts of Blacksburg, Virginia. It is one of Southwest Virginia's only combination farm-breweries.

All of Zielske’s beers are brewed exclusively with organic malts and water from the Farm's well.

 When growing conditions allow, produce from Glade Road Growing and other local farms are incorporated in many of Rising Silo’s signature beers.

Zielske noted that Rising Silo Brewery assumed the "farm kitchen" and rebranded it as Farm & Forage Kitchen in the summer of 2020, so we also offer an array of culinary dishes."

He added, “Our culinary mission is to utilize the bounty of Appalachia to create dishes and a dining experience unique to the mountain farm as a perfect complement to our craft beverages.

"In addition to enjoying a pint or two, visitors love to pick up fresh veggies, dairy and meat raised on-site by Glade Road Growing and other friends of the farm. Fill your growler or enjoy a pint on draft, Take a walkabout through the farm and savor the pristine beauty of the New River Valley.”

