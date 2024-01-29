Georgia Durante—from super model to mob wife to Hollywood stunt driver

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Georgia Durante at a summer camp for kids run by St. Vincent de Paul in the hills above Santa Barbara, California where she talks about her best selling book, The Company She Keeps chronicling her incredible life journey.

Durante grew up in Rochester, New York, and her modeling career commenced when she was just 13 years old. Before long her stunning looks propelled her to cover-girl stardom as the most photographed young woman in America.

Courtesy Georgia Durante Georgia Durante— kodak Girl 1965

If you’re old enough, you might remember her as “The Kodak Girl”. All too soon, by happenstance, she became involved with the mob, and taken under the wings by legendary mobsters like Carlos Gambino and Sammy Giancana.

Married to a mobster, her life took an ugly turn when she realized too late her husband was a brutally abusive person. Durante eventually escaped her life as a mobster’s wife and started a new life as a Hollywood stunt driver.

Courtesy Georgia Durante Georgia Durante in her kitchen today

