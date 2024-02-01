© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Joan Gelfand’s OUTSIDE VOICES: A Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Joan Gelfand's book cover Outside Voices—a memoir of the Berkeley Revolution
Courtesy Joan Gelfand
Joan Gelfand's book cover Outside Voices—a memoir of the Berkeley Revolution

 

Author Joan Gelfand shares cool tales from her book, Outside Voices--a moment in time in Berkeley back in the 1970s


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and Cal Poly journalism student Addie Uhl as they meet with award-winning author and poet, Joan Gelfand.

Author Joan Gelfand
teri vershel
Author Joan Gelfand

Gelfand shares fascinating tales chronicled in her book, Outside Voices. When Gelfand moved from New York City in the early 1970s she landed in the epicenter of Berkeley, California’s burgeoning women’s movement.

Her book vividly and lyrically explores her personal journey of awakening—artistically, sexually, and spiritually—during a radical time in a remarkable place.

Gelfand has been an instructor at the Central Coast Writers Conference, the San Francisco Writers Conference and is an in-demand guest speaker presenting about the art of poetry and story writing.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify
 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More