Joan Gelfand’s OUTSIDE VOICES: A Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution
Author Joan Gelfand shares cool tales from her book, Outside Voices--a moment in time in Berkeley back in the 1970s
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and Cal Poly journalism student Addie Uhl as they meet with award-winning author and poet, Joan Gelfand.
Gelfand shares fascinating tales chronicled in her book, Outside Voices. When Gelfand moved from New York City in the early 1970s she landed in the epicenter of Berkeley, California’s burgeoning women’s movement.
Her book vividly and lyrically explores her personal journey of awakening—artistically, sexually, and spiritually—during a radical time in a remarkable place.
Gelfand has been an instructor at the Central Coast Writers Conference, the San Francisco Writers Conference and is an in-demand guest speaker presenting about the art of poetry and story writing.
