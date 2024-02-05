© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Baton Rouge visit--Louisiana’s old State Capital & WWII destroyer U.S.S. Kidd

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:54 AM PST
Old Louisiana State Capital stained glass dome
Randi Hair
Old Louisiana State Capital stained glass dome

Mary Durusau shares insights about Louisiana’s old state capital in Baton Rouge and a visit aboard WWII destroyer USS Kidd permanently berthed on the Mississippi


Mark Twain was reputed to have said that Louisiana’s state capitol was “the ugliest thing on the Mississippi.”

old Louisiana State Capital front entry
Randi Hair
old Louisiana State Capital front entry

Maybe it’s a matter of time and distance, but today lots of people think the former capitol building in Baton Rouge is extraordinarily enchanting, with powerful neo-Gothic medieval castle motifs accented with twin crenellated turrets.

The state government eventually outgrew the old capitol, and under the guidance of Governor Huey Long, legislators moved in to a new building in 1932.

Today the former state capitol building is a national historic landmark and functions as Louisiana’s official museum of political history.

Mary Durusau (right) in main rotunda of Old Louisiana State Capital, Baton Rouge
Randi Hair

Mary Durusau (right) in main rotunda ofOld Louisiana State Capital, Baton Rouge

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mary Durusau, museum division director with the Louisiana Office of the Secretary of State.

Next up is a visit aboard the USS Kidd.


Randi Hair
USS Kidd permanently berthed on the mississippi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Adjacent to the old capitol, berthed on the Mississippi River, is the naval destroyer USS Kiddwhich saw heavy action in World War II.

WW II destroyer USS Kidd permanently berthed on the Mississippi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Randi Hair
WW II destroyer USS Kidd permanently berthed on the Mississippi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

In 1982 she was towed to Baton Rouge, where the Kidd now serves as a living memorial open to the public—the only surviving World War II U.S. naval destroyer that was never modernized and retains its circa-1945 appearance and armament.

Visitors tour USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Randi Hair
Visitors tour USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This show was originally published in 2020 and is re-shared as a Best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

USS Kidd anti aircraft gun. The WWII destroyer is permanently based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Randi Hair
USS Kidd anti aircraft gun. The WWII destroyer is permanently based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More