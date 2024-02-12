Camp Atascadero: when the Buffalo soldiers came to San Luis Obispo County

Historian Erik Brun shares fascinating insights about U.S. Army joint field maneuvers in Atascadero that included the legendary U.S. Army’s 9th Cavalry, known as Buffalo Soldiers.

Library of Congress 1904 Camp Atascadero Joint Army-NGC Maneuvers, with local civilians watching events.

Regular Army and National Guard artillery and infantry units joined with the Buffalo Soldiers for military exercises on the Henry Ranch in 1904.

This was nine years before the founding of the City of Atascadero in 1913 when Edward Gardner Lewis, a magazine publisher from the East, founded Atascadero as a utopian, planned colony.

Courtesy Erik Brun October 1904 Sunset Magazine cover honoring Army training exercise in Atascadero, California.

Gen. Arthur MacArthur and his staff had the responsibility of turning the quiet Henry ranch into a busy campground for the 5000 men and 1000 horses who would participate in the two-week encampment, as well as for laying the groundwork for future encampments.

The creation of the Atascadero encampment included extensive planning, road building and maintenance, water supply, transportation of troops and animals, public relations and the introduction of latest military technology.

The Atascadero Encampment was a biannual event, until the advent of Lewis’s new town of Atascadero.

