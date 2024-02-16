© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Kansas City Missouri's poignant Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 16, 2024 at 10:19 AM PST
Kansas City Monarchs Negro Leagues team
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Monarchs Negro Leagues team

Bob Kendricks, President of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City Missouri shares powerful stories of the era of segregated baseball


The first organized Negro leagues structure was conceived in Kansas City, Missouri in 1920, and thus was born the Negro National League, followed by eastern and southern leagues.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Satchel Paige pitching for the Kansas City Monarchs
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Satchel Paige pitching for the Kansas City Monarchs

Back in the latter 19th century, African American athletes often played on baseball teams alongside whites. Segregation took an ugly turn in the dawning days of the 20th century and black players were barred through Jim Crow laws.

Negro League's Pittsburgh Crawfords-1935
Negro Leagues Museum
Negro League's Pittsburgh Crawfords-1935

The decline of the Negro Leagues began in 1945 when the Brooklyn Dodgers recruited Jackie Robinson, a player for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Bob Kendricks interview--previously broadcast over NPR affiliate KCBX is re-shared in honor of Black History Month.

