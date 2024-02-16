Kansas City Missouri's poignant Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The first organized Negro leagues structure was conceived in Kansas City, Missouri in 1920, and thus was born the Negro National League, followed by eastern and southern leagues.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Satchel Paige pitching for the Kansas City Monarchs

Back in the latter 19th century, African American athletes often played on baseball teams alongside whites. Segregation took an ugly turn in the dawning days of the 20th century and black players were barred through Jim Crow laws.

Negro Leagues Museum Negro League's Pittsburgh Crawfords-1935

The decline of the Negro Leagues began in 1945 when the Brooklyn Dodgers recruited Jackie Robinson, a player for the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Bob Kendricks interview--previously broadcast over NPR affiliate KCBX is re-shared in honor of Black History Month.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify