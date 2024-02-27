© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Alan Bishop, Southern Indiana’s brilliant distiller at Spirits of French Lick

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Distiller Alan Bishop at French Lick Distillery in Southern Indiana
French Lick Distillery
Distiller Alan Bishop at French Lick Distillery in Southern Indiana

Distiller Alan Bishop shares his passion for crafting award-winning spirits at the Southern Indiana, French Lick Distillery.

Join distiller Alan Bishop for fascinating tales of the whiskey and bourbon industry’s past, present and future in Southern Indiana.

Whiskey Lineup at French Lick Distillery in Southern Indiana.
French Lick Distillery
Whiskey Lineup at French Lick Distillery in Southern Indiana.

Bishop also shares cool insights about his passionate philosophy of crafting artisanal bourbon and whiskey in French Lick, Indiana.

French Lick Distillery entry
Tom Wilmer
French Lick Distillery entry
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer