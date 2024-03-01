© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cal Poly’s Front Porch--where free coffee stimulates meaningful relationships

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM PST
Front Porch—popular student gathering spot immediately adjacent to Cal Poly San Luis Obispocampus

Associate producer Addie Uhl reports from the Front Porch, a wildly popular student gathering spot adjacent to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Join Cal Poly intern and associate producer for Journeys of Discovery Addison (Addie) Uhl reporting from the Front Porch, adjacent to the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, California.

Addie Uhl at the Front Porch adjacent to the Cal Poly Campus

Front Porch is a student coffee house where everything is free. Joel Drenckpohl, Director, says, “Whether you need to study, hang out with friends, or just grab a cup of coffee, you are welcome here.”

Joel Drenckpohl, Director at the Front Porch, San luis Obispo

Front Porch creates environments where college students develop meaningful relationships and experience life together through radical inclusivity.

Front Porch offers an environment where students from Cal Poly University and Cuesta College can build genuine relationships and live life together.

Joel drenckpohl, Director at the Front Porch in San Luis Obispo

Drenckpohl added, “We try our best to follow the teachings of Jesus and learn to live in a way where we can love people better. We love people without an agenda, believing that every person has something significant to contribute to our community. We believe that God is actively at work around us and we look for creative ways of joining in that work. Whoever you are, you are welcome here.”

Come along and join associate producer, Addie Uhl and Joel Drenckpohl to discover the rest of the story

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer—winner of the Gold Lowell Thomas Award—Society of American Travel Writers

