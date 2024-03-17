Exploring Tuolumne County-Sierra gold-country’s gem with Lisa Mayo
join Lisa Mayo, CEO with Visit Tuolumne County, California for an exploration of cool things to do and see.
Lisa Mayo shares a litany of cool things to do and see around the county, including the Gold Country town of Sonora. Highlights include, the legendary Sierra Reparatory Theater, hard cider tasting at Indigeny, a slue of local shops and eateries and lake houseboat experiences.
And of course, experiencing Yosemite National Park, and the under the radar gem Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. Come along and join the journey of discovery of Tuolumne County with Lisa Mayo.
Lisa Mayo says, “Welcome to Tuolumne County! Tuolumne rhymes with “Follow Me” and is known for its three distinct regions: Yosemite, Gold Country, and the High Sierra.
Also, a four-season destination, enjoy hiking and boating in the summer, festivals and leaves changing color in the fall, skiing and snowshoeing in the winter, and wildflowers and waterfalls in the spring.
Take a road trip on one of the historic highways to see all the natural beauty Tuolumne County has to offer. We can’t wait for you to visit. Your backyard just got a lot bigger!”
