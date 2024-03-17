Come along and join Lisa Mayo, CEO with Visit Tuolumne County, California.

Tom Wilmer Lisa Mayo, President & CEO Visit Tuolumne County, California

Lisa Mayo shares a litany of cool things to do and see around the county, including the Gold Country town of Sonora. Highlights include, the legendary Sierra Reparatory Theater, hard cider tasting at Indigeny, a slue of local shops and eateries and lake houseboat experiences.

Tom Wilmer Downtown, Sonora, California

And of course, experiencing Yosemite National Park, and the under the radar gem Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. Come along and join the journey of discovery of Tuolumne County with Lisa Mayo.

Tom Wilmer Downtown Sonora, California abounds with historic architecture

Lisa Mayo says, “Welcome to Tuolumne County! Tuolumne rhymes with “Follow Me” and is known for its three distinct regions: Yosemite, Gold Country, and the High Sierra.

Tom Wilmer Today, prospectors still pan for gold in Tuolumne County.

Also, a four-season destination, enjoy hiking and boating in the summer, festivals and leaves changing color in the fall, skiing and snowshoeing in the winter, and wildflowers and waterfalls in the spring.

Tom Wilmer Toulumne County's Indigeny hard Cider distillery.

Take a road trip on one of the historic highways to see all the natural beauty Tuolumne County has to offer. We can’t wait for you to visit. Your backyard just got a lot bigger!”

Tom Wilmer Columbia State Historic Park in Toulumne County, California is a living treasure from the Gold Rush.

