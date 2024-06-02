© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Cincinnati Reds' baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 2, 2024 at 9:42 PM PDT
Rick Walls takes us on a tour of Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio—America’s oldest ball club.


Join Tom Wilmer, reporting from Cincinnati, Ohio for a visit with Rick Walls, Executive Director at the Cincinnati Reds baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Walls leads us on a tour at the Hall of Fame located at the Great American Ball Park in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Rick shares cool insights about the team’s greatest home run hitters, and signature moments in the team’s history, dating back to 1869 when the team first went up to bat.

 The Reds, originally dubbed the Red Stockings, is America’s oldest ball club--A time before the advent of baseball gloves--the Red Stockings finished their first season undefeated way back in 1869 and they continue to slug away.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
