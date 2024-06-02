Exploring Cincinnati Reds' baseball Hall of Fame and Museum



Join Tom Wilmer, reporting from Cincinnati, Ohio for a visit with Rick Walls, Executive Director at the Cincinnati Reds baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Jillian Parks Entryway at Cincinnati Reds baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Walls leads us on a tour at the Hall of Fame located at the Great American Ball Park in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Jillian Parks Rick Walls, Executive Director at the Cincinnati Reds baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Rick shares cool insights about the team’s greatest home run hitters, and signature moments in the team’s history, dating back to 1869 when the team first went up to bat.

The Reds, originally dubbed the Red Stockings, is America’s oldest ball club--A time before the advent of baseball gloves--the Red Stockings finished their first season undefeated way back in 1869 and they continue to slug away.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify