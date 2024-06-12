Cincinnati’s Central Business District rebirth
Joe Rudemiller, VP marketing and communication 3CDC Development Corporation shares insights about Cincinnati’s urban-core renaissance.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Joe Rudemiller, vice president, marketing and Communications with 3CDC--Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation.
3CDC is a real estate development and finance organization focused on strategically revitalizing Cincinnati's urban core in partnership with the city and the corporate community.
3CDC’s work is specifically focused on the Central Business District and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and has already completed nearly 100 different development projects.
Central to 3CDC’s mission is reimagining key civic spaces, adding market-rate and affordable housing to the urban core and creating vibrant-density through mixed-use residential and office projects that support local small businesses.
Join Joe Rudemiller to discover the rest of the story of 3CDC’s mission and Cincinnati’s urban core renaissance.
