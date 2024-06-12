© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cincinnati’s Central Business District rebirth

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:04 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cincinnati Convention Center arttist's rendering
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
Cincinnati Convention Center arttist's rendering

Joe Rudemiller, VP marketing and communication 3CDC Development Corporation shares insights about Cincinnati’s urban-core renaissance.


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Joe Rudemiller, vice president, marketing and Communications with 3CDC--Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation.

Joe Rudemiller vice president, marketing and Communications with 3CDC (left) with Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Joe Rudemiller vice president, marketing and Communications with 3CDC (left) with Tom Wilmer

3CDC is a real estate development and finance organization focused on strategically revitalizing Cincinnati's urban core in partnership with the city and the corporate community.

3CDC’s work is specifically focused on the Central Business District and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and has already completed nearly 100 different development projects.

City Center Fountain Cincinnati
Jillian Parks Photography
City Center Fountain Cincinnati

Central to 3CDC’s mission is reimagining key civic spaces, adding market-rate and affordable housing to the urban core and creating vibrant-density through mixed-use residential and office projects that support local small businesses.

Cincinnati Convention Center artist rendering
Lifang;Moody Nolan;TVS
Cincinnati Convention Center artist rendering

Join Joe Rudemiller to discover the rest of the story of 3CDC’s mission and Cincinnati’s urban core renaissance.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
