Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Yes, Pigs do fly in Cincinnati—at the city’s legendary marathon

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:53 AM PDT
Iris Simpson Bush, executive Director of the Pig Works/Flying Pig Marathon
Executive Director of the annual Flying Pig Marathon, Iris Simpson Bush shares cool tales about Cincinnati’s legendary marathon.


Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Iris Simpson Bush, Executive Director of Pig Works/Flying Pig Marathon held annually in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ranked by USA Today as the No.1 best marathon in the United States in 2024, the Flying Pig Marathon is revered by runners from across America and overseas, and for good reason.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) interviews Irish Simpson Bush
It's fun, with pig motifs used everywhere, from the "pig pen" corrals where different speed groups are segregated, to crossing the "finish swine".

The course runs through the most diverse and scenic neighborhoods of Cincinnati and surrounding townships, and alongside the Ohio River.

Last year, Cincinnati welcomed nearly 30,000 participants from all 50 states and 22 countries, making it the 13th largest annual U.S. running festival.

Roebling's Bridge spanning the Ohio River in Cincinnati for more than 150 years.
The Pig theme is unique to Cincinnati because of the city’s rich history in pork processing (it earned the moniker “Porkopolis” back in the 1800’s and thus the genesis of the name, Flying Pig Marathon.

Flying Pig Marathon logo
Come along and join the conversation with the most ardent fan of the Flying Pig Marathon, Iris Simpson Bush.

  

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
