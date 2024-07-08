© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Incubating the future at Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:57 AM PDT
Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship inside the Center for Innovation & Entrepreurship, downtown San Luis Obispo, California
Tom Wilmer
Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship inside the Center for Innovation & Entrepreurship, downtown San Luis Obispo, California

Professor Thomas Katona shares cool insights about Cal Poly’s high-tech incubator, accelerator Hot-House

 


Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation and entrepreneurship is situated in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, California on Higuera Street.

Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship San Luis Obispo Higuera Street location
Tom Wilmer
Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship San Luis Obispo Higuera Street location

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an illuminating conversation with Associate Professor Thomas Katona to discover to discover the story of the incubator and accelerator center that offers both students, alumnae and citizens from around the region hands-on mentorship, weekly workshops, guest speakers and much more.

 

HotHouse visionaries at work inside Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, downtown San Luis Obispo
Tom Wilmer
HotHouse visionaries at work inside Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, downtown San Luis Obispo
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Cal Poly SLO
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
