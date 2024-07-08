Incubating the future at Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation and entrepreneurship is situated in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, California on Higuera Street.

Tom Wilmer Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship San Luis Obispo Higuera Street location

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an illuminating conversation with Associate Professor Thomas Katona to discover to discover the story of the incubator and accelerator center that offers both students, alumnae and citizens from around the region hands-on mentorship, weekly workshops, guest speakers and much more.

Tom Wilmer HotHouse visionaries at work inside Cal Poly State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, downtown San Luis Obispo

