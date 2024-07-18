Exploring the Giant Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico and nearby Fort Union
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Isaac Sandoval owner of the Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico followed by a visit with Ranger Mike Weinstein at Fort Union National Monument
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Isaac Sandoval, owner and creative visionary at the Giant Skillet eatery in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Sandoval’s Giant Skillet is a super popular eatery and gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.
We’ll then head out to explore historic Fort Union that served as the largest U.S. Army outpost in the West from 1851 to 1891.
Located 30 miles from Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Fort Union National Monument is situated within a sweeping valley of short grass prairie, and along the eroded Santa Fe Trail. Today remnants of the fort’s adobe walls remain.
Come along and join National Park Service ranger, Mike Weinstein for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the park's interpretive center.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify