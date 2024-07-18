© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring the Giant Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico and nearby Fort Union

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:55 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Isaac Sandoval (left) with Tom Wilmer at Giant Skillet Restaurant in Las Vegas, New Mexico
Courtesy the Skillet, Las Vegas, New Mexico
Isaac Sandoval (left) with Tom Wilmer at Giant Skillet Restaurant in Las Vegas, New Mexico

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Isaac Sandoval owner of the Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico followed by a visit with Ranger Mike Weinstein at Fort Union National Monument


Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Isaac Sandoval, owner and creative visionary at the Giant Skillet eatery in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Sandoval’s Giant Skillet is a super popular eatery and gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.

There really is a giant 300 Lb. skillet hanging over the front door at the Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico
Tom Wilmer
There really is a giant 300 Lb. skillet hanging over the front door at the Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico

We’ll then head out to explore historic Fort Union that served as the largest U.S. Army outpost in the West from 1851 to 1891.

 

Remnants of Fort Union's adobe walled hospital
Tom Wilmer
Remnants of Fort Union's adobe walled hospital

Located 30 miles from Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Fort Union National Monument is situated within a sweeping valley of short grass prairie, and along the eroded Santa Fe Trail. Today remnants of the fort’s adobe walls remain.

NPS Park Ranger Mike Weinstein (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Fort Union National Monument
Mark Edward Harris
NPS Park Ranger Mike Weinstein (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Fort Union National Monument

Come along and join National Park Service ranger, Mike Weinstein for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the park's interpretive center.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer