Exploring the Giant Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico and nearby Fort Union

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Isaac Sandoval, owner and creative visionary at the Giant Skillet eatery in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Sandoval’s Giant Skillet is a super popular eatery and gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.

Tom Wilmer There really is a giant 300 Lb. skillet hanging over the front door at the Skillet in Las Vegas, New Mexico

We’ll then head out to explore historic Fort Union that served as the largest U.S. Army outpost in the West from 1851 to 1891.

Tom Wilmer Remnants of Fort Union's adobe walled hospital

Located 30 miles from Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Fort Union National Monument is situated within a sweeping valley of short grass prairie, and along the eroded Santa Fe Trail. Today remnants of the fort’s adobe walls remain.

Mark Edward Harris NPS Park Ranger Mike Weinstein (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Fort Union National Monument

Come along and join National Park Service ranger, Mike Weinstein for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the park's interpretive center.

