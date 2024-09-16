© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

SLO’s Budget Café—a metaphor for the best of Americana

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 16, 2024 at 9:29 PM PDT
Rhonda Mayeda at her Budget Cafe on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, CA
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Rhonda Mayeda at her iconic Budget Café in San Luis Obispo, California

 Correspondent Tom Wilmer says, “When I travel on assignment around America, a mandatory way to start the day is breakfast at a local diner.

It’s a blessing that so many classic diners remain in business and actually do a thriving business catering to locals. The classic Americana diner attracts a fascinating array of denizens, from college kids to cops and firefighters, country club folk, to retired folk who trundle over for a bite from nearby trailer parks.

Iconic Burger Bar in downtown, Bristol, VA
The local diners are cherished by the locals and often remain unchanged for decades. The Burger Bar in Bristol, Virginia has been a local icon since 1942—same counter, same stools, same floor tiles. and it’s revered today as the last stop for Hank Williams before he died on New Years eve 1952, and of course, its legendary burgers and fries that still sends the line out the front door.

Downtown San Luis Obispo diner, 100 years ago
 Oftentimes the name of the diner itself is a part of the charm and allure—from the Busy Bee Café to the classic Horseshoe Café serving Bellingham, Washington locals since 1886.

The iconic Texas Tavern in downtown Roanoke, Virginia has just three stools inside, but they’ve been doing a land office business, non-stop since 1930.

Roanoke, Virginia's iconic Texas Tavern
The Budget Café on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, California is an iconic mirror of the heart and soul of Americana at its best as well as a mirror of the unpretentious side of San Luis.”

 

Come along and join Rhonda Mayeda, the Budget Café owner to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
