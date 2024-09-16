SLO’s Budget Café—a metaphor for the best of Americana

Correspondent Tom Wilmer says, “When I travel on assignment around America, a mandatory way to start the day is breakfast at a local diner.

It’s a blessing that so many classic diners remain in business and actually do a thriving business catering to locals. The classic Americana diner attracts a fascinating array of denizens, from college kids to cops and firefighters, country club folk, to retired folk who trundle over for a bite from nearby trailer parks.

Tom Wilmer Iconic Burger Bar in downtown, Bristol, VA

The local diners are cherished by the locals and often remain unchanged for decades. The Burger Bar in Bristol, Virginia has been a local icon since 1942—same counter, same stools, same floor tiles. and it’s revered today as the last stop for Hank Williams before he died on New Years eve 1952, and of course, its legendary burgers and fries that still sends the line out the front door.

Downtown San Luis Obispo diner, 100 years ago

Oftentimes the name of the diner itself is a part of the charm and allure—from the Busy Bee Café to the classic Horseshoe Café serving Bellingham, Washington locals since 1886.

The iconic Texas Tavern in downtown Roanoke, Virginia has just three stools inside, but they’ve been doing a land office business, non-stop since 1930.

Tom Wilmer Roanoke, Virginia's iconic Texas Tavern

The Budget Café on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, California is an iconic mirror of the heart and soul of Americana at its best as well as a mirror of the unpretentious side of San Luis.”

Come along and join Rhonda Mayeda, the Budget Café owner to discover the rest of the story.

