Firsthand tales of the RMS Queen Mary’s ghosts

The luxury liner RMS Queen Mary sailed the seas from 1936 until she retired to Long Beach, California in the fall of 1967 as a permanently berthed attraction.

New York State Archives Queen Mary in 1936 shortly after her launch

Long ago correspondent Tom Wilmer spent time on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. He arrived on the heels of Queen Mary’s management lifting the gag order, forbidding any employee from mentioning ghosts and ghostly encounters. Today ghost tours are an integral part of the Queen Mary experience.

Paranormal investigators claim the Queen Mary as one of America’s top ten most Haunted destinations…and the world’s number one most haunted cruise ship.

Back in 1989, Wilmer met with the ship’s historian, Bill Winberg and spokesperson Jennifer Nestegard for an extensive tour of the ship in pursuit of ghosts, from stem to stern, down through the forepeak and the bowels of the ship.

Come along and join the conversation as the staffers share spine-tingling tales of ghostly encounters while working as shipboard tour guides.

This show was originally produced as a Halloween special for NPR Los Angeles area affiliate KLON and Central Coast NPR affiliate KCBX, airing October 31st, 1989. It’s been a very long time since the show first aired—but over the past 36 years, the ghosts have not aged a day and their stories remain timeless.

NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify



