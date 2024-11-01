Honoring San Luis Obispo County veterans—past and present

Bart Topham, Director/Curator with the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Museum shares insights about San Luis Obispo County’s Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Day activities, November 11th 2024.

Tom Wilmer Bart Topham with displays at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Center

The celebration, Ceremony and BBQ will take place from 10a to 3p at the Central Coast Memorial Museum, 801 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, California.

Tom Wilmer SLO County Veterans Museum entry on Grand Avenue

