Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Honoring San Luis Obispo County veterans—past and present

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:58 PM PDT
Display at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Museum
Tom Wilmer
Display at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Museum

San Luis Obispo County Veterans Museum celebrates Veterans Day at the Memorial Museum

Bart Topham, Director/Curator with the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Museum shares insights about San Luis Obispo County’s Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Day activities, November 11th 2024.

Bart Topham with displays at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Center
Tom Wilmer
Bart Topham with displays at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Center

The celebration, Ceremony and BBQ will take place from 10a to 3p at the Central Coast Memorial Museum, 801 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, California.

SLO County Veterans Museum entry on Grand Avenue
Tom Wilmer
SLO County Veterans Museum entry on Grand Avenue

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
