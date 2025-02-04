Talking California Wine and History with Sean Weir, Author of The Mad Crush

Join author Sean Weir from correspondent Tom Wilmer’s underground bunker as they discuss the unlikely story of a 144-year-old Zinfandel vineyard on California’s Central Coast, as told through Weir’s winemaking memoir, The Mad Crush.

Courtesy Sean Weir The Mad Crush author, Sean Weir

Hailed as “the best wine book you’ve never read,” The Mad Crush is made a splash return recently with the release of a new expanded second edition featuring 30 pages of added storytelling and a new afterword.

The Mad Crush tells the true story of Weir’s mentor Bill Greenough, who discovered an abandoned old vineyard planted in 1880, and who embarked on an off-the-grid quest to restore the vines in the pursuit of making one great wine at his Sausalito Canyon Winery.

Courtesy Sean Weir Sausalito Canyon Winery grape fields circa-1800s

“The Mad Crush is more than a book about winemaking,” Weir says. “It’s an indomitable tale of mentorship, natural history and the countercultural heritage of California. This new edition weaves in additional details, remembrances and anecdotes that make for an even richer reading experience.”

Courtesy Sean Weir The Mad Crush book cover

The Mad Crush became a cult favorite in 2015 for its unvarnished look at the winemaking process. Wilmer interviewed Weir shortly after its initial publication, and now they reconnect to discuss the second edition and the arc of history on California’s Central Coast.

