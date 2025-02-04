© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Talking California Wine and History with Sean Weir, Author of The Mad Crush

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:36 PM PST
The Mad Crush book cover art
Courtesy Sean Weir
The Mad Crush book cover art

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Sean Weir, Cal Poly grad and author of the book, The Mad Crush, detailing his time as a cellar rat at the historic San Luis Obispo County based Sausalito Canyon winery.

Join author Sean Weir from correspondent Tom Wilmer’s underground bunker as they discuss the unlikely story of a 144-year-old Zinfandel vineyard on California’s Central Coast, as told through Weir’s winemaking memoir, The Mad Crush.

The Mad Crush author, Sean Weir
Courtesy Sean Weir
The Mad Crush author, Sean Weir

Hailed as “the best wine book you’ve never read,” The Mad Crush is made a splash return recently with the release of a new expanded second edition featuring 30 pages of added storytelling and a new afterword.

The Mad Crush tells the true story of Weir’s mentor Bill Greenough, who discovered an abandoned old vineyard planted in 1880, and who embarked on an off-the-grid quest to restore the vines in the pursuit of making one great wine at his Sausalito Canyon Winery.

Sausalito Canyon Winery grape fields circa-1800s
Courtesy Sean Weir
Sausalito Canyon Winery grape fields circa-1800s

The Mad Crush is more than a book about winemaking,” Weir says. “It’s an indomitable tale of mentorship, natural history and the countercultural heritage of California. This new edition weaves in additional details, remembrances and anecdotes that make for an even richer reading experience.”

The Mad Crush book cover
Courtesy Sean Weir
The Mad Crush book cover

The Mad Crush became a cult favorite in 2015 for its unvarnished look at the winemaking process. Wilmer interviewed Weir shortly after its initial publication, and now they reconnect to discuss the second edition and the arc of history on California’s Central Coast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

 
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Old vine Zinfandel
