Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Civil War--dress, diet and disease

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:25 PM PST
58th North Carolina Regiment reenactors at Chickamauga National Military battlefield, Fort Ogelthorpe, Georgia
Tom Wilmer
58th North Carolina Regiment reenactors at Chickamauga National Military battlefield, Fort Ogelthorpe, Georgia

Chickamauga National Military Park Ranger Lee white shares fascinating insights about the life of Civil War soldiers.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Wilmer visits with U.S. National Park Ranger Lee White Specializing in the human aspects of the Civil War soldiers.

Yankee reenactors prepare to fire their cannon at Chickamauga National Military Park battlefield. Lee White with left palm on cannon barrel
Tom Wilmer
Yankee reenactors prepare to fire their cannon at Chickamauga, Fort Olgethorpe, GA. Lee White with palm on cannon barrel

Ranger White shares insights about what they ate, the clothes and boots they wore, the diseases that killed them by the thousands, and their emotional state of being as documented in their poignant letters home.

Civil War confederate Reenactors with the 58th North Carolina Regiment at Chickamauga National Military Park, Fort Olgethorpe, Geogia
Tom Wilmer
Civil War confederate Reenactors with the 58th North Carolina Regiment at Chickamauga National Military Park, Fort Olgethorpe, Geogia

The battle of Chickamauga occurred in the fall and winter of 1863. It was one of the bloodiest Civil War battles, and in commemoration the site was established as the first National Military Park in 1890, and it’s one of the first National Park sites in America.

Chickamauga Battlefield visitors center
Tom Wilmer
Chickamauga Battlefield visitors center

This show first aired a few years ago and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best, most popular Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
