Civil War--dress, diet and disease

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Wilmer visits with U.S. National Park Ranger Lee White Specializing in the human aspects of the Civil War soldiers.

Tom Wilmer Yankee reenactors prepare to fire their cannon at Chickamauga, Fort Olgethorpe, GA. Lee White with palm on cannon barrel

Ranger White shares insights about what they ate, the clothes and boots they wore, the diseases that killed them by the thousands, and their emotional state of being as documented in their poignant letters home.

Tom Wilmer Civil War confederate Reenactors with the 58th North Carolina Regiment at Chickamauga National Military Park, Fort Olgethorpe, Geogia

The battle of Chickamauga occurred in the fall and winter of 1863. It was one of the bloodiest Civil War battles, and in commemoration the site was established as the first National Military Park in 1890, and it’s one of the first National Park sites in America.

Tom Wilmer Chickamauga Battlefield visitors center

This show first aired a few years ago and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best, most popular Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast.

