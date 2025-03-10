Why Saint Patrick’s Day is a national holiday on the Caribbean isle of Montserrat

Montserrat–The other Emerald Isle, situated in the midst of the Eastern Caribbean is the only country outside of Ireland that celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day as a national holiday.

The British Overseas Territory’s flag is emblazoned with the Irish Harp and the words Erin, with an obligatory Union Jack in a corner.

Island of Montserrat's coat of arms

Pass through customs and your passport is stamped with a green Irish Clover.

Common surnames on Montserrat include Bodkin, Browne, Blake, Meade, O’Gara, Darcy, Ryan, Dean, French, Joyce, Kerwin, Sweeney, Riley, Driscoll, Castle, Lynch, Martin, Morrison, and Skerritt.

Numerous island geographic locales pay homage to the motherland: Cork Hill, potato Hill, Roche’s Mountain, Sweeney’s Well, Kinsale and Delvins. Long vanished Irish sugar plantations are remembered as Farrell, Riley, Dyer, Molyneux, and Lee.

How Did the Irish Get There?

Emigration from Ireland to the lush-green islands of the Caribbean commenced in earnest on the heels of the defeat at the Battle of Kinsale near Cork in 1601.

Thousands of disgruntled and disenfranchised Irish Catholics packed their bags in hopes of a better life in the Caribbean where they set up shop as planters.

For many it was brutal indentured servitude on St. Kitts and other Caribbean islands for five to seven-yea’s work in exchange for their ultimate freedom and the hope of someday becoming landholders.

The next rush of Irish Catholic emigrants arrived under duress. They were unwilling deportees, transported following Oliver Cromwell’s genocidal invasion of Ireland in August, 1649, and subsequently even more under Cromwell’s son’s watch.

Tom Wilmer Estates and guest houses abound on the island of Montserrat

Departing from Cork and Kerry, Wexford and Galway, Clare and Donegal to Tipperary, Waterford, Drogheda and Westmeath, some were literal slaves while other toiled as indentured servants.

Eventually clashes with the ant-Popish Cromwellian influenced British Colonial power structure on St. Kitts, Nevis and other Caribbean Crown colonies led many free Irish to migrate to Montserrat in hopes of opportunity and religious freedom.

Courtesy Montserrat Tourism Residents of Montserrat celerbate Saint Patricks Day

By the mid-seventeen hundreds, Montserrat census records listed more than 1,500 Irish, 700 English, 52 Scotts, and 1,000 West African slaves.

Through intermarriage, and mass baptisms, many of the West African slaves were given their Irish master’s Surnames.

Many of the Irish slaves and indentured servants eventually became successful planters and slaveholders themselves.

Tom Wilmer Mount Soufrière on island of Montserrat

The only slave revolt recorded on the island was planned for St. Patrick’s Day as the slaves were confident their overlords would be three sheets to the wind from too much Guinness. It almost worked, but someone snitched off the plot.

