Engaging community while simultaneously propelling tourism in Cincinnati, Ohio

Nurturing lifelong Cincinnati Reds fans at the Great American Ball Park. Join Karen Forgus, the Cincinnati Reds’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations. Karen and Tom are in the stands watching the Reds play the San Diego Padres…and as insiders note, the game of baseball is a most social event—and the Cincinnati community is among the most ardent loyal fan base of any professional team in America.

Tom Wilmer Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Discover fascinating insights about the backstory of the Cincinnati Reds and how the team engages with the community—they do an incredibly brilliant job incubating and nurturing the upcoming generation to become passionate, lifelong Reds fans.

One man’s tenacity transformed Cincinnati with advent of Major League Soccer team. Jeff Berding, along with controlling owner Carl Linder, commenced Cincinnati’s professional soccer franchise in 2015 and they opened the purpose built 26,000 seat TQL Stadium in 2021—located in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood adjacent to the historic Over the Rhine district. Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati CEO, shares his passion, enthusiasm and tenacity for not only bringing professional soccer to the city but deftly engaging and partnering with the surrounding neighborhood.

jillian Parks photography Jeff Berding (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Discover how Berding’s vision is revitalizing and simultaneously empowering the adjacent community with a $300 million, multi-phase development to include retail, restaurant, hotel, office, residential and entertainment spaces.

Cincinnati’s Arts Wave—innovative arts funding since 1927. Discover why Cincinnati’s Arts Wave is a national trendsetter for funding and propelling the arts. Tom Wilmer visits with Alecia Kintner, President & CEO of Arts Wave.

Arts Wave supports and propels an array of artistic enterprises. A sampler includes: the Symphony Orchestra; the first encyclopedic art museum west of the Alleghenies; the city’s ballet company, and the legendary Cincinnati Opera Company—second only to the Met in NYC.

Cincinnati’s legendary century-old Emery Theatre's renaissance. Children’s Theatre Cincinnati's Artistic Director, Roderick Justice takes us on a hard-hat glimpse of the Emery Theatre’s renovation and rebirth. When the Emery Theatre, in the Over-the-Rhine district, first opened in January of 1912, it was considered one of only four “acoustically perfect” concert halls in the country.

The Emery Theatre, the upcoming home of the Children’s Theatre (the nation’s oldest), is presently undergoing a major restoration. When the curtain rises in the fall of 2025 it will bebut with the latest inspirational technology, including a turntable stage lift, projection mapping, and a large video wall to dramatically enhance the audience experience.

Yes, Pigs do fly in Cincinnati—at the city’s legendary marathon. Tom Wilmer visits with Iris Simpson Bush, Executive Director of Pig Works/Flying Pig Marathon held annually in Cincinnati, Ohio.Ranked by USA Today as the No.1 best marathon in the United States in 2024, the Flying Pig Marathon is revered by runners from across America and overseas, and for good reason. Pig motifs used everywhere, from the "pig pen" corrals where different speed groups are segregated, to crossing the "finish swine".

The course runs through the most diverse and scenic neighborhoods of Cincinnati and surrounding townships, and alongside the Ohio River. Last year, Cincinnati welcomed nearly 30,000 participants from all 50 states and 22 countries, making it the 13th largest annual U.S. running festival.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify