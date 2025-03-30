Exploring the birthplace of Texas--Washington County’s living history

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Washington County, Texas—the birthplace of the Republic of Texas way back in 1836.

After the outbreak of the Texas Revolution, General Sam Houston made his headquarters at the town of Washington in December 1835.

Today, Washington-on-the-Brazos is fondly known as "the birthplace of Texas" because, on March 1, 1836, Texas delegates met here to formally announce Texas' intention to separate from Mexico. The delegates adopted the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836.

Following the defeat of the Mexican Army at San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, town leaders lobbied for Washington's designation as the permanent capital of the Republic of Texas, but leaders of the Republic favored Waterloo, later renamed Austin.

Washington County was established in 1836 but eventually the county seat moved to Brenham in 1844, the town of Washington continued to thrive as a center for the cotton trade until the mid-1850s, but the construction of railroads bypassed the town and by the turn of the 20th century, the historic town of Washington was virtually abandoned.

Washington-on-the-Brazos replica-historic building

Come along and join Jonathan Failor, Site Manager at Washington-on-the-Brazos Star of the Republic Museum, Texas Historical Commission.

Back in the 1920s more than 4,000 cotton gins operated across Texas. Today, the gin in Burton stands as the lone remaining, fully operational example of the once ubiquitous cotton gin. Gins served as the hub of community life in cotton towns across Texas with the state leading the nation as the number one cotton-producing state.

Jarvis says that the Burton Gin is the finest example of an early, automated gin still in its original historic setting.

Built in 1914, the gin upgraded from steam power to a 125-HP Bessemer engine in 1926 and continued producing an average of 60 bales of cotton per day, or one bale every 12 minutes in its hay day. Sadly overseas competition forced the gin to cease operations in 1974.

Jarvis noted that the gin and its artifacts are largely in their last-used condition and comprise one of only a few such intact rural industrial sites in the country. The bonus today is that the gin is periodically still fired up on special occasions to produce cotton, employing the old Bessimer engine.

Brenham Heritage Museum

We’ll then we’ll head over to the historic town of Brenham—the home of Blue Bell Ice Cream—for a visit with David Thomas the Director at the Brenham Heritage Museum.

Exhibits and collections reflect a focus on the history and culture of Washington County. Originally serving as the United States Post Office, the elegant building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was eventually repurposed as the Brenham Heritage Museum, with some of historic post-office architectural motifs left intact.

Display at Brenham Heritage Museum

Blue Bell Ice Cream—iconic Texas treat with a fond following for a century

Blue Bell Creamery—ice cream production, long ago

Blue Bell Ice Cream Company started with butter way back in 1907 with the formation of the Brenham Creamery Company, in Brenham, Texas. But the workers just couldn’t resist making a little ice-cream on the side.

At first the employees consumed most of their production, but the word got out and neighbors started lining up for a share of their own. Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Brenham, Texas at the Blue Bell Ice Cream factory for a visit with Joe Robertson, Director of Advertising and Marketing about the company’s century long odyssey as a legendary Texas ice cream company

As far back as I can remember, even when I was stationed in San Antonio in the Air Force long, long ago, Whenever the subject of Texas was brought up in conversation, inevitably, the name Blue Bell was mentioned and everyone’s eyes would inevitably light up, with a big knowing smile.

And the same thing holds true today, Mention the name anywhere in Texas and sooner than later—the topic of Blue Bell Ice Cream pops up.

Until the 1980s their ice cream was a proprietary Texas product with distribution limited to within the state’s borders. But the legend and lore and demand for the delectable product was gaining traction across America--which spurred Blue Bell Ice Cream to widen their distribution. Today, it’s on the shelves, mostly in 23 southern states with more locations on their hit list.

In addition to the mothership facility in Brenham, Texas, satellite ice cream factories are located in Oklahoma and Alabama along with more than 65 branch distribution facilities.

Guess what flavor tops Blue Bell’s popularity chart? It’s homemade Vanilla. Another iconic flavor in their broad ice cream lexicon is their Cookies ‘n Cream—and they were the very first ice cream producer to introduce the legendary flavor to America.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Brenham, Texas for a visit with Joe Robertson, Executive Director of Marketing and Advertising at Blue Bell Ice Cream world headquarters. Robertson has been with Blue Bell for 39 years and his passion for the company and its delectable products remain unflagging.

Side street in downtown Brenham TX

Heaven on earth—Milk & Honey Ranch in the heart of Texas

Brent Phillips, shares the story of creating Milk & Honey Ranch in Burton, Texas, an organic farm that’s a popular getaway for couples and families.

Brent Phillips (right) at his Milk & Honey Ranch talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Brent Phillips, his wife Daniela and their kids own and manage the Milk & Honey Ranch in Burton, Texas.

Their ranch is way out in the country but close to Texas towns and cities. For example Brenham and Texas A&M are surprisingly close by and it’s a comfortable drive to major urban centers such as Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

But once you settle in at the Ranch, you’ll feel like you’re a planet away from urbanity.

In addition to the cottages, casitas, a treehouse and geodesic dome accommodations, there’s an upscale spa and gym, a pool and more at this distinctive four-star hideaway.

For families, a big draw at the 54-acre farm-stay experience is the opportunity to feed the animals, milk a cow, collect eggs, and even cuddle with a Highland cow.

Kayaking, canoeing, e-biking and even skeet shooting target practice are equally popular draws. The most fascinating aspect of Milk & Honey Ranch is the back-story of how it came to fruition.

Brent and his family migrated from South Africa to start a new life in America—but it was an encounter with a major freeze and power cut that led Brent to reimagine life for his family without being dependent on the energy grid, or dependent on ordering food for the family, online.

Brent visualized and subsequently built a sustainable, organic farm for his family in 2021. They all came to love their new lives so much, it led the Phillips to share their agrarian utopia with the world.

They built an array of accommodations with attendant upscale amenities and services, including a full-service restaurant, and opened their ranch to overnight guests, and they haven’t looked back.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Brent Phillips at Milk & Honey Ranch to discover the story of the family’s incredible, life-changing journey.

The Antique Rose Emporium in the heart of Texas, Washington County

A visit with Jim and Kim Keeter, owners of the legendary Independence, Texas based, Antique Rose Emporium

Jim and Kim Keeter share their passion for roses and propelling their business as a wedding destination and so much more.

The Keeters purchased the Antique Rose Emporium from founders, Mike and Jean Shoup in December 2022 and its been non-stop ever since, planting and sharing their passion for the world of legacy roses and the Antique Rose Emporium as a highly recommended Texas travel destination in Washington County.

Unearthing history at Camptown Freedom Colony Cemetery in Brenham, Texas

Join Jennifer Eckermann, Director of Tourism and Marketing for the City of Brenham, Texas at the Camptown Cemetery and the legacy of the Camptown Freedom Colony formed on the heels of the Civil War.

Toward the end and after the conclusion of the Civil War, more than 557 Freedom Colonies were formed across Texas, with eight in the city of Brenham.

The colonies were formed by formerly enslaved citizens, often with the assistance of the Federal Government’s Freedmen’s Bureau--formally known as The Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands, established by Congress in March 1865 as a branch of the United States Army.

It was to be a temporary agency formed to provide relief to thousands of refugees, Black and White, who had been left homeless by the Civil War

The Camptown Freedom Colony in Brenham, Texas no longer exists but the Camptown Cemetery survives as a palpable reminder of a time when newly freed slaves had to learn to fend for themselves in the segregated South.

Camptown cemetery Brenham TX

Initiatives to unearth the story of the people who inhabited Camptown Freedom Colony and were buried in the cemetery are being conducted by numerous organizations, including the Texas 1O Historical Explorers; the Brenham Heritage Museum; The Texas Freedom Colonies Project; the National Park Service, and the Texas Historical Commission.

Ant Street Inn & Main Street House—raising the hospitality bar in Brenham, TX

The tale of how Artist, Suzy Hankins and her husband Keith radically transformed their lives by deciding to become innkeepers of historic properties in Brenham, Texas.

Keith Hankins shares the journey to become innkeepers in Brenham, Texas with his artist wife Suzy.

The couple purchased two historic places--the classic Main Street House built in 1920 and the Historic Ant Street Inn in the heart of old town Brenham.

Keith traded in his hat as a health care administrator, while Suzie continued her career as an artist when they relocated to Brenham from St. Louis, Missouri to start the next chapter of their lives.

