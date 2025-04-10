© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Lower Rio Grande Valley’s legendary birds, butterflies and dragonflies

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 10, 2025 at 8:08 PM PDT
Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the Lower Rio Grande Valley’s wildlife refuges and the Mission, TX Butterfly Center

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Texas in the Lower Rio Grande Valley for an exploration of the incredible diversity of wildlife that abounds here.

The region is one of North America’s premier birding destinations, with more than 526 bird species spotted, but equally alluring are the 300 species of butterflies and the distinctive Dragonfly species found only in the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

The McAllen, South Texas Rio Grande Valley is so far south that it’s a four hour southbound drive from San Antonio.

We’ll start our journey with insights offered by longtime McAllen resident, Nancy Millar, followed by a visits at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, Alamo, Texas; the National Butterfly Center Mission TX; and the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in Los Fresnos.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast. It was originally posted so long ago that the interview subjects have all moved on to new positions, but their content remains relatively timeless.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
