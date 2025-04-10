Lower Rio Grande Valley’s legendary birds, butterflies and dragonflies

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Texas in the Lower Rio Grande Valley for an exploration of the incredible diversity of wildlife that abounds here.

The region is one of North America’s premier birding destinations, with more than 526 bird species spotted, but equally alluring are the 300 species of butterflies and the distinctive Dragonfly species found only in the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

Tom Wilmer Lower Rio Grande Valley resting birds with turtle

The McAllen, South Texas Rio Grande Valley is so far south that it’s a four hour southbound drive from San Antonio.

We’ll start our journey with insights offered by longtime McAllen resident, Nancy Millar, followed by a visits at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, Alamo, Texas; the National Butterfly Center Mission TX; and the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge in Los Fresnos.

Tom Wilmer Bird fly over Lower Rio grande Valley

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast. It was originally posted so long ago that the interview subjects have all moved on to new positions, but their content remains relatively timeless.

