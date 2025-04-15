Mark Ezell, the State of Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development offers insights about outstanding allures of Eastern Tennessee and Knoxville.

Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, shares Knoxville’s multiplicity of distinctive attractions—For example, Knoxville’s amazing urban wilderness in the heart of town attracts hikers, bikers, kayakers and more. Knoxville also abounds with historic architecture, award-winning cuisine and a live music festival every two or three weeks throughout the year.

Tom Wilmer historic architecture abounds in downtown Knoxville



The riverside college town is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains and many visitors use Knoxville for day trips to the Smokeys and Dollywood as well. Knoxville abounds historic architecture, incredible nature trails, and a portion of the legendary Appalachian Trail.

Tom Wilmer Women's basketball Hall of Fame Knoxville TN

The town abounds with fascinating Tennessee history sites, and an array of trend setting dining options.

Tom Wilmer WDVX Live radio broadcast inside Visit Knoxville Visitor Center

Another not to be missed activity is Knoxville’s Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour that showcases the city’s connections with musicians like Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Howard Armstrong, Dolly Parton, the Everly Brothers, Roy Acuff, and others.

Tom Wilmer Urban Wilderness quarry in heart of Knoxville TN

The tour also highlights the stories of some of the artists featured in Ken Burns 2019 documentary Country Music.

Tom Wilmer University of Tennessee boosters en route to football game in Knoxville TN

Another must do is Market Square, home of Knoxvilles Farmer’s Markets.

