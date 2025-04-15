© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Knoxville’s urban wilderness dovetails with live music & trendsetting cuisine

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:44 PM PDT
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Knoxville TN.
Tom Wilmer
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Knoxville TN.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville and Mark Ezell, the State of Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development.





Mark Ezell, the State of Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development offers insights about outstanding allures of Eastern Tennessee and Knoxville.

Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, shares Knoxville’s multiplicity of distinctive attractions—For example, Knoxville’s amazing urban wilderness in the heart of town attracts hikers, bikers, kayakers and more. Knoxville also abounds with historic architecture, award-winning cuisine and a live music festival every two or three weeks throughout the year.

historic architecture abounds in downtown Knoxville
Tom Wilmer
historic architecture abounds in downtown Knoxville

 The riverside college town is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains and many visitors use Knoxville for day trips to the Smokeys and Dollywood as well. Knoxville abounds historic architecture, incredible nature trails, and a portion of the legendary Appalachian Trail.

Women's basketball Hall of Fame Knoxville TN
Tom Wilmer
Women's basketball Hall of Fame Knoxville TN

The town abounds with fascinating Tennessee history sites, and an array of trend setting dining options.

WDVX Live radio broadcast inside Visit Knoxville Visitor Center
Tom Wilmer
WDVX Live radio broadcast inside Visit Knoxville Visitor Center

Another not to be missed activity is Knoxville’s Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour that showcases the city’s connections with musicians like Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Howard Armstrong, Dolly Parton, the Everly Brothers, Roy Acuff, and others.

Urban Wilderness quarry in heart of Knoxville TN
Tom Wilmer
Urban Wilderness quarry in heart of Knoxville TN

The tour also highlights the stories of some of the artists featured in Ken Burns 2019 documentary Country Music.

University of Tennessee boosters en route to football game in Knoxville TN
Tom Wilmer
University of Tennessee boosters en route to football game in Knoxville TN

Another must do is Market Square, home of Knoxvilles Farmer’s Markets.

NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
