In remembrance—America’s deadliest domestic terrorist attack, Oklahoma City April 19, 1995
Executive Director at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum shares chilling recollections of the Oklahoma City bombing of the Murrah Federal Building
Long ago correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with Executive Director Kari Watkins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Watins shares fascinating insights about the deadliest attack in America until 9-11.
In addition to destroying one third of the Murrah Federal Building and killing 168 people, more than 325 buildings in a 16 block radius were damaged.The Oklahoma bombing remains as the deadliest domestic terrorism attack in America’s history.
This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.
Come along and join the conversation in Oklahoma City.
