In remembrance—America’s deadliest domestic terrorist attack, Oklahoma City April 19, 1995

Long ago correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with Executive Director Kari Watkins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Watins shares fascinating insights about the deadliest attack in America until 9-11.

In addition to destroying one third of the Murrah Federal Building and killing 168 people, more than 325 buildings in a 16 block radius were damaged.The Oklahoma bombing remains as the deadliest domestic terrorism attack in America’s history.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Come along and join the conversation in Oklahoma City.

