Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

In remembrance—America’s deadliest domestic terrorist attack, Oklahoma City April 19, 1995

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 17, 2025 at 9:53 PM PDT
Executive Director at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum shares chilling recollections of the Oklahoma City bombing of the Murrah Federal Building

Long ago correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with Executive Director Kari Watkins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Watins shares fascinating insights about the deadliest attack in America until 9-11.

In addition to destroying one third of the Murrah Federal Building and killing 168 people, more than 325 buildings in a 16 block radius were damaged.The Oklahoma bombing remains as the deadliest domestic terrorism attack in America’s history.

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Come along and join the conversation in Oklahoma City.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
