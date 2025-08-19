© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Muddy Pond Tennessee—a thriving, welcoming, rural Mennonite community

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:43 PM PDT
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Rosanna Horst at her Country Porch general store in the heart of uptown Muddy Pond, Tennessee.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee. With Nashville to the west, Knoxville to the east, and Chattanooga to the South--all three are less than a 90-minute drive to discover the village of Muddy Pond.

Rosanna Horst joins us in the Mennonite village of Muddy Pond at her family run Country Porch general store where house specialties include sandwiches, soups and homemade bread, jellies, jams, fried pies, and a variety of household decorations.

Ms. Horst shares insights about Muddy Pond’s thriving Mennonite culture, and some insights about the distinctive aspects of Mennonite life in the village with a population around 500.

The Muddy Pond show originally aired January 3rd, 2019 and the podcast continues to attract listeners. It is one of Journeys of Discovery’s most popular Tennessee based shows and is re-shared as a “best-of-the-best” Journeys of Discovery podcast.

 You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
