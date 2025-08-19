Muddy Pond Tennessee—a thriving, welcoming, rural Mennonite community

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee. With Nashville to the west, Knoxville to the east, and Chattanooga to the South--all three are less than a 90-minute drive to discover the village of Muddy Pond.

Rosanna Horst joins us in the Mennonite village of Muddy Pond at her family run Country Porch general store where house specialties include sandwiches, soups and homemade bread, jellies, jams, fried pies, and a variety of household decorations.

Courtesy Country Porch, Muddy Pond, TN Country Porch situated in the heart of uptown Muddy Pond, TN

Ms. Horst shares insights about Muddy Pond’s thriving Mennonite culture, and some insights about the distinctive aspects of Mennonite life in the village with a population around 500.

Courtesy Rosanna Horst Rosanna Horst with her husband

The Muddy Pond show originally aired January 3rd, 2019 and the podcast continues to attract listeners. It is one of Journeys of Discovery’s most popular Tennessee based shows and is re-shared as a “best-of-the-best” Journeys of Discovery podcast.

