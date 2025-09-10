© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Justin Vineyards and Winery in the hills above Paso Robles, California

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 10, 2025 at 8:14 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
A sampler of Justin Vineyards and Winery's sprawling estate grapevines

Ellie Mojica

A sampler of Justin Vineyards and Winery's sprawling estate grapevines

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a cross-country tour of the Justin Vineyards and Winery with Molly Scott and winemaker Scott Shirley.

Justin’s sprawling landscape of grape fields encompasses more than 1,100 acres in the rugged hills above Paso Robles—just eight arial miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Molly Scott (left) TomWilmer with microphone, Winemaker Scott Shirley (right) explore Justin Vineyards and Winery's backcountry.
Ellie, Mojica
Molly Scott (left) Tom Wilmer with microphone, Winemaker Scott Shirley (right) explore Justin Vineyards and Winery's backcountry.

In addition to a five-star restaurant and tasting room, Justin is also graced with underground caves for aging barrels. Come along and join the adventure in conjunction with California Wine Month as Ms. Scott takes us over hill and dale in a luxury ATV and winemaker Scott Shirley offer fascinating insights about growing and picking grapes and processing award-winning wines.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer