Exploring Justin Vineyards and Winery in the hills above Paso Robles, California

Justin’s sprawling landscape of grape fields encompasses more than 1,100 acres in the rugged hills above Paso Robles—just eight arial miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Ellie, Mojica Molly Scott (left) Tom Wilmer with microphone, Winemaker Scott Shirley (right) explore Justin Vineyards and Winery's backcountry.

In addition to a five-star restaurant and tasting room, Justin is also graced with underground caves for aging barrels. Come along and join the adventure in conjunction with California Wine Month as Ms. Scott takes us over hill and dale in a luxury ATV and winemaker Scott Shirley offer fascinating insights about growing and picking grapes and processing award-winning wines.

