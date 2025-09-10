Exploring Justin Vineyards and Winery in the hills above Paso Robles, California
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a cross-country tour of the Justin Vineyards and Winery with Molly Scott and winemaker Scott Shirley.
Justin’s sprawling landscape of grape fields encompasses more than 1,100 acres in the rugged hills above Paso Robles—just eight arial miles from the Pacific Ocean.
In addition to a five-star restaurant and tasting room, Justin is also graced with underground caves for aging barrels. Come along and join the adventure in conjunction with California Wine Month as Ms. Scott takes us over hill and dale in a luxury ATV and winemaker Scott Shirley offer fascinating insights about growing and picking grapes and processing award-winning wines.
You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify