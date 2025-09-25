Little Rock Nine’s civil-rights legacy lives on 68 years later

This show is re-shared as a best-of-the-best Journeys podcast. Recorded in 2017, we reported from the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site for an exploration of the seminal events at the high school back in September 1957 when nine African American students attempted to register for classes at the all-white school.

Under direct orders from Governor Orville Faubus, the Arkansas National Guard was instructed to block the entry of the nine black students.

National Park Service White Little Rock citizens protesting entry of the Little Rock Nine, blocked by 101st Airborne National Guard troops. September 1957

President Eisenhower subsequently placed the Arkansas National Guard under Federal Command and dispatched the 101st Airborne Division.

With bayonets fixed, more than 1,000 federal troops escorted the nine black students into the school as hundreds of taunting, rock throwing white men and women venomously protested.

The Nine were reluctantly allowed to attend classes, but not without endless harassment and abuse. They were not allowed to attend any extra-curricular affairs, proms, programs or sports.

Come along and Join Phyllis Brown, little sister of Minnijean Brown, one of the Little Rock Nine.

Ms. Brown recalls the pure terror her family and friends lived with 24 hours a day. Robin White, now retired, was Superintendent at the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site in 2017 when we recorded the show.

Debbie Geiger PR Correspondent Tom Wilmer in front of Little Rock Central High School.

Today the legacy of Little Rock Nine lives on palpably in the classrooms, in the hallways of Central High School, throughout the entire community of little Rock and across America.