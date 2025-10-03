© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sunset Magazine proclaims Pismo one of California’s premier beaches

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 3, 2025 at 3:35 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sunset vistas Pismo Beach, California
Experience Pismo Beach
Sunset vistas Pismo Beach, California

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Emma Rhoads for an exploration of cool things to do and see in and around Pismo Beach, California.

Pismo Beach was recently honored with a 2025 Sunset Travel Award as one of the winners in the Where to Go: Beautiful Beaches category, celebrating the very best destinations across the West. See the full list of winners.

In this segment, Emma Rhoads with Pismo Beach tourism joins Tom Wilmer to discuss the nostalgia-inducing beach town. The Sunset Magazine award gave accolades to Pismo Beach’s natural beauty, endless adventure, and incredible wildlife.

Emma Rhoads ready to surf Pismo Beach
Courtesy Emma Rhoads
Emma Rhoads ready to surf Pismo Beach

Rhoads highlights the exciting ecological story currently happening in town: the Pismo Clam Comeback. The revival of the namesake clams that once defined the area is a fascinating conservation story still unfolding.

Award-winning Edna Valley wineries are just minutes away from Pismo Beach
Tom Wilmer
Award-winning Edna Valley wineries are just minutes away from Pismo Beach

Just minutes inland, visitors can discover the mellow wine scene that pairs seamlessly with the coastal vibe of Pismo. Wine tasting in the SLO Coast offers a chance to enjoy acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay after a morning of kayaking, surfing, or beach walks.

Kayaking along the cliffs in Pismo Beach.
Experience Pismo Beach
Kayaking along the cliffs in Pismo Beach.

Pismo has also emerged as a hub for a new and growing art form, large-scale sand drawings. The local tradition has transformed into a Sand Art Festival, drawing artists from across the world to participate. 

The new Pismo Beach pier
Experience Pismo Beach
The new Pismo Beach pier

Outdoor adventures abound year-round, from surf lessons and kayaking tours to biking, hiking, and simply soaking up the California sun.

Giuseppes Italian diner-a longtime part of the fabric of downtown Pismo
Experience Pismo Beach
Giuseppes Italian diner-a longtime part of the fabric of downtown Pismo

At the same time, Pismo retains a nostalgic charm, with neon signs, classic motels, and a vintage vibe that feels both timeless and welcoming.

To learn more: Experience Pismo Beach.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Pismo Beach
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer