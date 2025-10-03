Sunset Magazine proclaims Pismo one of California’s premier beaches
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Emma Rhoads for an exploration of cool things to do and see in and around Pismo Beach, California.
Pismo Beach was recently honored with a 2025 Sunset Travel Award as one of the winners in the Where to Go: Beautiful Beaches category, celebrating the very best destinations across the West. See the full list of winners.
In this segment, Emma Rhoads with Pismo Beach tourism joins Tom Wilmer to discuss the nostalgia-inducing beach town. The Sunset Magazine award gave accolades to Pismo Beach’s natural beauty, endless adventure, and incredible wildlife.
Rhoads highlights the exciting ecological story currently happening in town: the Pismo Clam Comeback. The revival of the namesake clams that once defined the area is a fascinating conservation story still unfolding.
Just minutes inland, visitors can discover the mellow wine scene that pairs seamlessly with the coastal vibe of Pismo. Wine tasting in the SLO Coast offers a chance to enjoy acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay after a morning of kayaking, surfing, or beach walks.
Pismo has also emerged as a hub for a new and growing art form, large-scale sand drawings. The local tradition has transformed into a Sand Art Festival, drawing artists from across the world to participate.
Outdoor adventures abound year-round, from surf lessons and kayaking tours to biking, hiking, and simply soaking up the California sun.
At the same time, Pismo retains a nostalgic charm, with neon signs, classic motels, and a vintage vibe that feels both timeless and welcoming.
To learn more: Experience Pismo Beach.
You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify