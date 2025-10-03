Sunset Magazine proclaims Pismo one of California’s premier beaches

Pismo Beach was recently honored with a 2025 Sunset Travel Award as one of the winners in the Where to Go: Beautiful Beaches category, celebrating the very best destinations across the West. See the full list of winners.

In this segment, Emma Rhoads with Pismo Beach tourism joins Tom Wilmer to discuss the nostalgia-inducing beach town. The Sunset Magazine award gave accolades to Pismo Beach’s natural beauty, endless adventure, and incredible wildlife.

Courtesy Emma Rhoads Emma Rhoads ready to surf Pismo Beach

Rhoads highlights the exciting ecological story currently happening in town: the Pismo Clam Comeback. The revival of the namesake clams that once defined the area is a fascinating conservation story still unfolding.

Tom Wilmer Award-winning Edna Valley wineries are just minutes away from Pismo Beach

Just minutes inland, visitors can discover the mellow wine scene that pairs seamlessly with the coastal vibe of Pismo. Wine tasting in the SLO Coast offers a chance to enjoy acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay after a morning of kayaking, surfing, or beach walks.

Experience Pismo Beach Kayaking along the cliffs in Pismo Beach.

Pismo has also emerged as a hub for a new and growing art form, large-scale sand drawings. The local tradition has transformed into a Sand Art Festival, drawing artists from across the world to participate.

Experience Pismo Beach The new Pismo Beach pier

Outdoor adventures abound year-round, from surf lessons and kayaking tours to biking, hiking, and simply soaking up the California sun.

Experience Pismo Beach Giuseppes Italian diner-a longtime part of the fabric of downtown Pismo

At the same time, Pismo retains a nostalgic charm, with neon signs, classic motels, and a vintage vibe that feels both timeless and welcoming.

To learn more: Experience Pismo Beach.

