Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Unveiling the hidden story of John Muir

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 19, 2025 at 8:25 PM PDT
Cast Out of Eden--The untold story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American West
University of Nebraska Press
Cast Out of Eden—The untold story of John Muir, Indigenous Peoples and the American West

Author Robert Aquinas McNalley shares tales of John Muir and his racist attitudes in his new book, Cast out of Eden

Correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed Robert McNally back in September 2024 about his new book Cast Out of Eden, chronicling the untold story of John Muir—

When McNally’s podcast interview aired it subsequently received so many positive comments that we are re-sharing McNally’s conversation as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discover podcast.

Author Robert Aquinas McNally
Mary Wilmer
Author Robert Aquinas McNally

McNalley says, ”Cast Out of Eden tells this neglected part of Muir’s story—from Lowland Scotland and the Wisconsin frontier to the Sierra Nevada’s granite heights and Alaska’s glacial fjords—and his take on the tribal nations he encountered and embrace of an ethos that forced those tribes from their homelands.

Although Muir questioned and worked against Euro-Americans’ distrust of wild spaces and deep-seated desire to tame and exploit them, his view excluded Native Americans as fallen peoples who stained the wilderness’s pristine sanctity.

Teddy Roosevelt (left) with john Muir at Yosemite
Library of Congress
Teddy Roosevelt (left) with john Muir at Yosemite

Fortunately, in a transformation that a resurrected and updated Muir might approve, this long-standing injustice is beginning to be undone, as Indigenous nations and the federal government work together to ensure that quintessentially American lands from Bears Ears to Yosemite serve all Americans equally.

Out of Eden book jacket cover
University of Nebraska Press
Out of Eden book jacket cover

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
