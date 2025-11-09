© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum celebration

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 9, 2025 at 8:34 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
women who served during WWII honored at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Museum
Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum
women who served during WWII honored at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Museum

Bart Topham Director at the Central Coast Veterans Museum shares stories about the events scheduled for Veterans Day and an overview of the offerings at the museum.

Bart Topham, Vietnam vet and president, director of the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum shares insights about the special events and ceremonies scheduled for Veterans Day, November 11th, 2025 at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Museum.

Bart Topham at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Museum
Tom Wilmer
Bart Topham at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Museum

Come along and join Topham for a visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer to learn the rest of the story.

Mobile Riverine boat in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam 1968
Tom Wilmer
Mobile Riverine boat in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam 1968

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Veterans Day
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer