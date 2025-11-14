Retired Naval officer—still serving as National Security consultant
join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful conversation with John E. Krause Lt. Commander USN (Ret.) who now serves as National Security Consultant in Washington D.C.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with John E. Krause USN (Ret.) at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo, California.
Krause shares his incredible journey as a sailor aboard submarines and his subsequent duties as a Naval officer serving as a Senior Presidential Communications Officer at the White House serving under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
On September 11, 2001, he was one of the two senior officers responsible for ensuring secure and reliable communications for the President during and after the attacks — a critical role in one of our nation’s most defining moments.
Following his 24-year career in the Navy, today, Krause still serves as a National Security consultant in Washington D.C. Come along and join Krause as he shares his incredible journey.
