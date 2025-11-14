© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Retired Naval officer—still serving as National Security consultant

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:26 PM PST
John E. Krause USN (Ret.) speaking at Veterans Day ceremonies at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo, California
join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful conversation with John E. Krause Lt. Commander USN (Ret.) who now serves as National Security Consultant in Washington D.C.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with John E. Krause USN (Ret.) at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo, California.

LT. Commander John E. Krause USN (Ret.) with correpondent Tom Wilmer (right) at VeteransDay, San Luis Obispo CA.,2025
Krause shares his incredible journey as a sailor aboard submarines and his subsequent duties as a Naval officer serving as a Senior Presidential Communications Officer at the White House serving under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

On September 11, 2001, he was one of the two senior officers responsible for ensuring secure and reliable communications for the President during and after the attacks — a critical role in one of our nation’s most defining moments.

Submarine USS Permit, one of the subs that John E. Krause served aboard while on active duty with the US Navy.
Following his 24-year career in the Navy, today, Krause still serves as a National Security consultant in Washington D.C. Come along and join Krause as he shares his incredible journey.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

