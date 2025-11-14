Retired Naval officer—still serving as National Security consultant

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met with John E. Krause USN (Ret.) at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo, California.

Erick Wand LT. Commander John E. Krause USN (Ret.) with correpondent Tom Wilmer (right) at VeteransDay, San Luis Obispo CA.,2025

Krause shares his incredible journey as a sailor aboard submarines and his subsequent duties as a Naval officer serving as a Senior Presidential Communications Officer at the White House serving under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

On September 11, 2001, he was one of the two senior officers responsible for ensuring secure and reliable communications for the President during and after the attacks — a critical role in one of our nation’s most defining moments.

naval History and Heritage Command Submarine USS Permit, one of the subs that John E. Krause served aboard while on active duty with the US Navy.

Following his 24-year career in the Navy, today, Krause still serves as a National Security consultant in Washington D.C. Come along and join Krause as he shares his incredible journey.

