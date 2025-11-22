In Remembrance—JFK’s assassination 62 years ago

Back in 1998, correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed Media Relations liaison, Bob Porter at the 6th Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.

Courtey Texas Monthly Dealey Plaza Book Depository Dallas, Texas

Porter was working for a Dallas Newspaper when JFK was assassinated and he shares his recollections of that fateful day.

The archival sound-bites of Kennedy’s speeches, along with actuality from Dallas Police radio transmissions adds to the show as a powerful, timeless audio experience.

