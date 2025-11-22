© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

In Remembrance—JFK’s assassination 62 years ago

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 22, 2025 at 3:31 PM PST
JFK moments before assassination in Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963
BBC History Magazine
An “evergreen” show recorded at the 6th Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas, correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed a reporter who covered the JFK assassination while working at a Dallas newspaper on that fateful day, November 22nd 1963.

Back in 1998, correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed Media Relations liaison, Bob Porter at the 6th Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.

Dealey Plaza Book Depository Dallas, Texas
Courtey Texas Monthly
Porter was working for a Dallas Newspaper when JFK was assassinated and he shares his recollections of that fateful day.

The archival sound-bites of Kennedy’s speeches, along with actuality from Dallas Police radio transmissions adds to the show as a powerful, timeless audio experience.  

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
