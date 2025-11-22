In Remembrance—JFK’s assassination 62 years ago
An “evergreen” show recorded at the 6th Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas, correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed a reporter who covered the JFK assassination while working at a Dallas newspaper on that fateful day, November 22nd 1963.
Back in 1998, correspondent Tom Wilmer interviewed Media Relations liaison, Bob Porter at the 6th Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.
Porter was working for a Dallas Newspaper when JFK was assassinated and he shares his recollections of that fateful day.
The archival sound-bites of Kennedy’s speeches, along with actuality from Dallas Police radio transmissions adds to the show as a powerful, timeless audio experience.
