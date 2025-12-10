Mahatma Gandhi's century-old philosophy—now more timely than ever

“Becoming Gandhi: My Experiment Living the Mahatma's 6 Moral Truths in Immoral Times" describes the fascinating quest of a New York Times contributor to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s code of ethics in modern times—and to discover what it actually takes to “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Author Perry Garfinkel

Garfinkel says. “Mahatma Gandhi championed truth and nonviolence, led the struggle for India’s independence, and staunchly stood up for the marginalized. ‘When I despair,’ he said, ‘I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”

Author Perry Garfinkel

Veteran journalist and author Perry Garfinkel sets out on a three-year quest to examine how Gandhi’s ideals have held up in a world beset by troubling trends. “As I saw myself and society moving further away from a moral point of view,” Garfinkel says, “I wanted to see if an ordinary person living in the 21st century could, like Gandhi, follow a morally driven game plan.”

Gandhi's famous quote

While tracing Gandhi’s legacy through India, England, South Africa, and even American communities where his spirit endures, Garfinkel attempts to follow six of the key principles that guided the Mahatma’s life.

