Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mahatma Gandhi's century-old philosophy—now more timely than ever

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 10, 2025 at 8:57 AM PST
In Gandhi's footsteps, literally and figuratively, author Perry Garfinkel discovers finding Truth and Peace is not an easy path to follow in 21st century society...but well worth the journey.
“Becoming Gandhi: My Experiment Living the Mahatma's 6 Moral Truths in Immoral Times" describes the fascinating quest of a New York Times contributor to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s code of ethics in modern times—and to discover what it actually takes to “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Garfinkel says. “Mahatma Gandhi championed truth and nonviolence, led the struggle for India’s independence, and staunchly stood up for the marginalized. ‘When I despair,’ he said, ‘I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”

Veteran journalist and author Perry Garfinkel sets out on a three-year quest to examine how Gandhi’s ideals have held up in a world beset by troubling trends. “As I saw myself and society moving further away from a moral point of view,” Garfinkel says, “I wanted to see if an ordinary person living in the 21st century could, like Gandhi, follow a morally driven game plan.”

While tracing Gandhi’s legacy through India, England, South Africa, and even American communities where his spirit endures, Garfinkel attempts to follow six of the key principles that guided the Mahatma’s life.

Relevant Links:

https://perrygarfinkel.com

INDIA

https://www.gandhi-manibhavan.org

http://www.gandhismriti.gov.in

https://www.gandhiashramsabarmati.org/en/

https://www.dandipath.com
https://nssm.in

SOUTH AFRICA

https://www.gandhisquareprecinct.com

https://sahistory.org.za/place/suggested-gandhi-trail-through-durban

ENGLAND:
https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/gandhi-in-britain/

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leicestershire-63743309

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
