Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

“Tommy” recollects performing in 1946 film classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 21, 2025 at 9:59 PM PST
Jimmy Hawkins, 6 year-old Tommy in It's A Wonderful Life, talks about working as a cast member and his subsequent Hollywood career

Back in 1946, six-year-old Jimmy Hawkins played the role of Tommy in "It’s a Wonderful Life."

When it hit silver screen for Christmas season in 1946, the movie was a box-office flop and lost $500,000, even though it was nominated for five Academy Awards, including “Best Picture”.

Decades later the film was voted the most inspirational movie of all time by the American Film Institute.

Join Hawkins as he recalls his role as Tommy and shares insights about Frank Capra, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and other cast members.

He also talks about his subsequent roles as a teen heartthrob on the Donna Reed Show.
Hawkins starred in the first Elvis movie "Girl Happy," and subsequent work as a producer.

During the course of his career, Hawkins starred in or produced more than 500 movies and television shows.
Hawkins also shares the secret of the show’s belated success and cult-like following of "It’s a Wonderful Life" that didn’t really commence until the 1970's when someone forgot to renew the copyright.

This show was originally broadcast December 18, 2017

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
