Mike Wolfe’s amazing American Pickers life-journey

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a fascinating conversation with Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers on the History Channel. Wilmer met up with Wolfe at his home in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.

Wolfe shares engaging tales of growing up in Eau Claire, Iowa where he started picking treasures found in dumpsters as a six year-old.

Join Mike to discover his journey as the consummate Picker and the creation of his ever-popular television show that resonates with denizens of the heartland of America. Wolfe takes us on a journey across America and close to home.

This show is reposted as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify