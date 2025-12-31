© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mike Wolfe’s amazing American Pickers life-journey

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:18 PM PST
Mike Wolf (right) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Mike Wolfe visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at his home in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a fascinating conversation with Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers on the History Channel. Wilmer met up with Wolfe at his home in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.

Wolfe shares engaging tales of growing up in Eau Claire, Iowa where he started picking treasures found in dumpsters as a six year-old.

Join Mike to discover his journey as the consummate Picker and the creation of his ever-popular television show that resonates with denizens of the heartland of America. Wolfe takes us on a journey across America and close to home.

This show is reposted as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
