Prison guard, George DeVincenzi and his stories of Murders on Alcatraz

I first met and interviewed George DeVincenzi, a former Alcatraz correctional officer back in 2015 at an Alcatraz Alumni Association reunion.

Tom Wilmer George DeVincenzi

He was one of those special souls who I never forgot and periodically kept in touch with via email.

DeVincenzi served on Alcatraz from 1950 to 1958, encountering notorious inmates like the Bird Man- Robert Stroud and Alvin Karpis.

He subsequently authored a best-selling book entitled Murders on Alcatraz.

Tom Wilmer Alcatraz guard tower

A year ago, fifteen years after George and I recorded his Journeys of Discovery podcast interview, I started noticing a dramatic uptick in analytics from his 2015 interview.

Perplexed as to why his show suddenly started once again garnering lots of downloads, I did some internet sleuthing and discovered that DeVincenzi had died on January 2, 2025, at the age of 98, which explained the renewed interest in his career.

Come along and have a listen to George DeVincenzi as he recalls his time on the Rock.

