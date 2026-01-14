© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Prison guard, George DeVincenzi and his stories of Murders on Alcatraz

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 14, 2026 at 8:29 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Alcatraz with boat landing in foreground
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz with boat landing in foreground

Former Alcatraz prison guard recalls his time on the Rock.

I first met and interviewed George DeVincenzi, a former Alcatraz correctional officer back in 2015 at an Alcatraz Alumni Association reunion.

George DeVincenzi
Tom Wilmer
George DeVincenzi

He was one of those special souls who I never forgot and periodically kept in touch with via email.

DeVincenzi served on Alcatraz from 1950 to 1958, encountering notorious inmates like the Bird Man- Robert Stroud and Alvin Karpis.

He subsequently authored a best-selling book entitled Murders on Alcatraz.

Alcatraz guard tower
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz guard tower

A year ago, fifteen years after George and I recorded his Journeys of Discovery podcast interview, I started noticing a dramatic uptick in analytics from his 2015 interview.

Perplexed as to why his show suddenly started once again garnering lots of downloads, I did some internet sleuthing and discovered that DeVincenzi had died on January 2, 2025, at the age of 98, which explained the renewed interest in his career.

Come along and have a listen to George DeVincenzi as he recalls his time on the Rock.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer