Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a memorable and timeless conversation about American portraiture art back in the 1800s with Kate Crawford recorded back in 2016.

Courtesy Nelson Adkins Museum of Art Nelson Adkins Museum example of American art

From 2014 through 2017, Crawford served as assistant curator of American art at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, in Kansas City, Missouri where she was responsible for curating and developing the museum’s collection of American art from the eighteenth century through World War II.

Courtesy Nelson Adkins Museum of American Art Classic American art on display at the Nelson Adkins Museum of Art

Subsequently, Crawford relocated to Birmingham, Alabama in 2017 to assume the position of Curator of Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, where she is based today.

The Nelson-Atkins maintains more than 35,000 works of art, and houses one of America’s premier collections of Asian Art.

The truly world-class art museum stands on par with America’s premier venues such as LACMA in Los Angeles, MOMA in New York City and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

