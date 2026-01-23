© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Peering through time—1800s portraiture art at the Nelson Adkins Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:17 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Painting at Nelson Adkins Art Museum
Courtesy Nelson Adkins Art Museum
Painting at Nelson Adkins Art Museum

A most fascinating conversation with Kate Crawford recorded back in 2016 when she was Assistant Curator of American Art at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a memorable and timeless conversation about American portraiture art back in the 1800s with Kate Crawford recorded back in 2016.

Nelson Adkins Museum example of American art
Courtesy Nelson Adkins Museum of Art
Nelson Adkins Museum example of American art

From 2014 through 2017, Crawford served as assistant curator of American art at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, in Kansas City, Missouri where she was responsible for curating and developing the museum’s collection of American art from the eighteenth century through World War II.

Classic American art on display at the Nelson Adkins Museum of Art
Courtesy Nelson Adkins Museum of American Art
Classic American art on display at the Nelson Adkins Museum of Art

Subsequently, Crawford relocated to Birmingham, Alabama in 2017 to assume the position of Curator of Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, where she is based today.

The Nelson-Atkins maintains more than 35,000 works of art, and houses one of America’s premier collections of Asian Art.

The truly world-class art museum stands on par with America’s premier venues such as LACMA in Los Angeles, MOMA in New York City and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer