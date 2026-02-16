© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

How the Bermuda wound up with the world’s most elegant Naval warehouse

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 16, 2026 at 2:26 PM PST
The Royal British Navy’s North America and West Indies Station on Bermuda was long ago the largest naval base outside of the U.K.—with the Royal Naval Dockyards a key centerpiece.

Back in the early 1850s the commander of the base sent word to London that they were in dire need of more warehouse space. The Royal Naval architects dutifully commenced drafting blueprints and once completed sent them out on the next available transport.

Naval officials on Bermuda were a bit surprised to receive blueprints that included a front façade with elegantly fenestrated twin clock towers, and elaborate detailing on the stone facings throughout.

At the time, convicts from the adjacent prison performed the majority of the physical labor at the Royal Dockyards and roadwork around the island, and thus the cost of labor to construct the elegantly detailed general stores warehouse was not an issue.

Prisoners chiseled and slaved away and just as the warehouse was close to completion in the spring of 1856, a Royal Naval frigate tacked in to Bermuda harbor and tied up at the pier. A young lieutenant raced down the gangplank and asked to see the commander.

The lieutenant breathlessly inquired, “you didn’t build the warehouse from the plans we had sent you, did you?”
The commander replied, “Why yes, come along and have a look.

“Oh no’, the lieutenant sighed, “This is awful. You obviously didn’t receive the subsequent note we sent instructing you to wait for revised plans as we had erroneously sent you the blueprints for the Royal Embassy in Khartoum.”

“Oh my” the commander replied, I was wondering why we wound up with what is surely the most elegant warehouse in the entire Admiralty!Makes me wonder what Khartoum’s new Embassy looks like?”

The British Royal Navy no longer maintains a base on Bermuda, but the old warehouse remains as a centerpiece of the Royal Naval Dockyard’s tourist attraction filled with tourist shops and restaurants, along with an adjacent cruise ship terminal.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
