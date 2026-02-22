© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

South Dakota’s Wall Drug--America’s most popular roadside attraction

By Tom Wilmer
Published February 22, 2026 at 8:20 PM PST
Wall Drugstore circa1930's
Courtesy Wall Drugstore
Wall Drugstore circa1930's

Ted Hustead, grandson of Wall Drug's founders shares tales of how the tiny town's drugstore became the number one roadside attraction in America.

The tiny town of Wall, South Dakota is a most unlikely place to find the America’s number one, most popular roadside attraction.

What put the town of Wall on the map was its family owned Wall drugstore that opened in the depths of the Great Depression.

Owners Dorothy and Ted Hustead were struggling to make a go of their drugstore when Dorothy came up with an idea that continues to propel the family business today—"let’s put signs out along the highway offering travelers a free glass of ice water if they stop in for a visit," Dorothy said.

Before long their business started bustling and it's continued non-stop—with Dorothy’s free ice water signs still dotting the highways and beyond.

Today, the town of Wall in Western South Dakota remains a tiny town of less than 700 people, but Wall Drug has continued its booming business non-stop and today grosses more than 12 million dollars annually, and the drugstore itself now takes up and entire city block.

Wall Drug, Wall South Dakota circa 1980s
Courtesy Wall Drug
Wall Drug, Wall South Dakota circa 1980s

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Wall Drugstore for a visit with Ted and Dorothy’s grandson Ted to discover the rest of the story.

Tom Wilmer
