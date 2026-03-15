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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Confederate defense of Mobile Bay, Alabama—exploring Fort Gaines today

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 15, 2026 at 8:20 PM PDT
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Fort Gaines blacksmith
TOM WILMER
Fort Gaines blacksmith

A best-of-the best podcast from the Journeys of Discovery archives recorded on-location at Fort Gaines, Alabama.

join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Fort Gaines situated on Dauphin Island in Mobile Bay, Alabama.

Fort Gaines, captured by Confederate troops early in the Civil War in January 1861, was a crucial site for the South throughout the civil war.

The Fort stands at the eastern tip of Dauphin Island where it commands panoramic views of the bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Civil War brick tunnels remain as popular attractions at Fort Gaines.
Tom Wilmer
Civil War brick tunnels remain as popular attractions at Fort Gaines.

Fort Gaines was recently designated as one of the eleven most endangered historic sites in America due to on-going, destructive shoreline erosion.

The siege of Fort Gaines, Alabama, occurred between August 3 and 8, 1864, as part of the larger battle of Mobile Bay, and resulted in the surrender of the fort and its defenders.

Fort Gaines reenactor, Mobile Bay, Alabama
Tom Wilmer
Fort Gaines reenactor, Mobile Bay, Alabama

The Battle of Mobile Bay is where Civil War Union Admiral Farragut shouted his now-famous order, “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!” 

The fort has original cannons, a blacksmith shop, kitchens, a museum, gift shop, and tunnels.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit at the fort where we visit with a historic recreator blacksmith followed by a park ranger who dons Confederate Civil War garb and wows the kids with his working mountain howitzer cannon.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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