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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring historic Hot Springs, Arkansas

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 24, 2026 at 9:03 PM PDT
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Historic Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa with old bathhouses in foreground
Tom Wilmer
Historic Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and Associate Producer Jillian Parks for an exploration of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Often called the "birthplace" of Spring training baseball, Hot Springs first welcomed Major League Baseball back in 1886, when the Chicago White Stockings (now the Chicago Cubs), brought their coaches and players to the city in preparation for the upcoming season.

This is where Babe Ruth hit his record-breaking home run, and it was the healing spring water that drew the players here.

Before the advent of modern medicine, the thermal Hot Springs were the first choice for people seeking cures or everything that ailed them.

Hot Springs resorts soon became legendary, and some of the most iconic architectural edifices remain along the main street downtown.

Hot Springs also became legendary as a place of respite for gangland mobsters including Al Capone, Charles "Lucky" Luciano, Frank Costello and Bugs Moran.

Historic Buckstaff Bathhouse in the heart of downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Tom Wilmer
Historic Buckstaff Bathhouse in the heart of downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Hot Springs National Park is maintained by the National Park Service, including Bathhouse Row, which preserves the eight historic bathhouse buildings and gardens along Central Avenue.

join Steve Arrison. Executive Director of Visit Hot Springs for a most fascinating tales of Hot Springs past and present and some cool things to do and see.

Afterwards will stop in for a visit at Starlight Haven. a fascinating glamping spot less than 10 minutes from town.

Starlight Haven accommodation located just ten minutes from downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
Courtesy Starlight Haven
Starlight Haven accommodation located just ten minutes from downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

Downtown Hot Springs is preserved as the Central Avenue Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Horse racing is a big draw in Hot Springs, Arkansas with some of the biggest purses in America
Tom Wilmer
Horse racing is a big draw in Hot Springs, Arkansas with some of the biggest purses in America

Be sure to stay tuned for upcoming Hot Springs shows featuring historic places to stay, from the iconic Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa to historic motor courts, iconic pubs and diners, Mining for quartz crystals, sake tasting, as well as a visit at the historic Superior Bathhouse Brewery, home of the world’s only beer brewed with thermal spring water & the only brewery located in a National Park!

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer