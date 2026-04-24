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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hollywood flick How to Date Again filmed on Central Coast

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:06 PM PDT
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How to Date Again poster
Matt Flanders
How to Date Again poster

A conversation with producer Matt Flanders about his creative journey and filming on location in Morro Bay and the Madonna Inn.

Join Matt Flanders, producer of the film How To Date Again, filmed on location on the Central Coast with several scenes filmed in Morro Bay and the Madonna Inn.

Matt Flanders, Director, Producer, Co-Writer of the film How to Date Again premiering at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Courtesy Matt Flanders
Matt Flanders, Director, Producer, Co-Writer of the film How to Date Again premiering at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

The film is showcased at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival with its world premier Saturday April 25th at the Palm Theater.

How to Date Again film clip from location filming at Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo, CA.
How to Date Again film clip from location filming at Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo, CA.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful conversation with producer Matt Flanders who shares insights about the film’s focus on a heartbroken animator who embarks on a reluctant romantic comeback with the help of his friends. Fate, and a fantastical first date.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer