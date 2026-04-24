Hollywood flick How to Date Again filmed on Central Coast

Join Matt Flanders, producer of the film How To Date Again, filmed on location on the Central Coast with several scenes filmed in Morro Bay and the Madonna Inn.

Courtesy Matt Flanders Matt Flanders, Director, Producer, Co-Writer of the film How to Date Again premiering at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

The film is showcased at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival with its world premier Saturday April 25th at the Palm Theater.

How to Date Again film clip from location filming at Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo, CA.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an insightful conversation with producer Matt Flanders who shares insights about the film’s focus on a heartbroken animator who embarks on a reluctant romantic comeback with the help of his friends. Fate, and a fantastical first date.

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