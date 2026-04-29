Screenwriters share their journey crafting This Tempting Madness

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation about the newly released movie, This Tempting Madness with Jennifer E. Montgomery, Director, Writer, Producer and Andrew M. Davis, Producer, Writer and Cinematographer.

Jennifer E. Montgomery, Director, Writer, Producer of the film This Tempting Madness

Andrew M. Davis, Producer, Writer and Cinematographer

This Tempting Madness was inspired by a true story: Mia awakens from a coma, her memory fractured, and the man she loves missing.

As she puts the pieces of her past together, she starts to question her own actions, and her perception of reality.

Come along and join Jennifer and Andrew to discover the rest of the fascinating story of how the film came to be.

This show was recorded live on location at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

Cast: Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton,” The Devil Wears Prada 2), Austin Stowell (“NCIS: Origins,” Bridge of Spies), Zenobia Shroff (The Marvels, The Big Sick)

Directed and co-written by Jennfer E. Montgomery, the film has a plot that follows a woman who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall.

She finds that her husband is missing and that her memory is an unreliable work-in-progress. While trying to understand an invisible threat, she leans on her brother to help reconstruct her life.

Born in the UK to Indian-origin parents, Ashley is a rising star with credits including Bridgerton, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Sex Education. India-born, but now US-based, Sharma enjoyed a 2012 breakout with the title role in The Life Of Pi and followed that with Disney’s Million Dollar Arm in 2014.

But he had taken few leading roles in major productions until 2023’s India-produced family drama Gulmohar.

The film’s cast also includes Austin Stowell of US series NCIS: Origins and Zenobia Shroff from superhero feature The Marvels.

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