Hot Springs Arkansas’ legendary Arlington Hotel & the Gangster Museum

Join Alan Sims, General Manager at the historic Arlington Hotel in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas to discover the iconic destination’s past and present.

The Arlington was built at the dawn of Hot Springs’ golden era. Infamous gangster Al Capone regularly booked the entire fourth floor for himself and his associates. Capone’s favorite room was 443.

Tom Wilmer Barber chair from Al Capone era at the historic Arlington Hotel in Downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Other notable celebrities made the hotel a regular stop. Babe Ruth began coming to the city with the Boston Red Sox for spring training and visited often afterward, always staying at the Arlington. Will Rogers, Kate Smith, and George Raft, JFK, Marilyn Monroe, LBJ, Bill Clinton and numerous other luminaries have stayed at the Arlington.

Tom Wilmer The Al Capone Suite, Room 443 at the Arlington Hotel in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

The Arlington, presently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation continues its legacy as an Arkansas architectural icon and one of Hot Springs’ most elegant structures, with a commanding view of Bathhouse Row and the downtown historic district.

Tom Wilmer Al Capone statue downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

Join Robert Raines, the founder and executive director of The Gangster Museum of America, located in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Opened in 2008, the museum showcases the city's history as a neutral, high-stakes vacation spot for 1920s-40s gangsters like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano.

Seven galleries, a theater, and artifacts detail prohibition-era gangsters like Al Capone, Frank Costello, George “Bugs” Moran and Charles "Lucky" Luciano.

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