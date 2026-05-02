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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hot Springs Arkansas’ legendary Arlington Hotel & the Gangster Museum

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 2, 2026 at 3:06 PM PDT
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The historic Arlington Hotel and Spa in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
Tom Wilmer
The historic Arlington Hotel and Spa in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

A visit at the historic Arlington Hotel and the Gangster Museum of America in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Join Alan Sims, General Manager at the historic Arlington Hotel in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas to discover the iconic destination’s past and present.

The Arlington was built at the dawn of Hot Springs’ golden era. Infamous gangster Al Capone regularly booked the entire fourth floor for himself and his associates. Capone’s favorite room was 443.

Barber chair from Al Capone era at the historic Arlington Hotel in Downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Tom Wilmer
Barber chair from Al Capone era at the historic Arlington Hotel in Downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Other notable celebrities made the hotel a regular stop. Babe Ruth began coming to the city with the Boston Red Sox for spring training and visited often afterward, always staying at the Arlington. Will Rogers, Kate Smith, and George Raft, JFK, Marilyn Monroe, LBJ, Bill Clinton and numerous other luminaries have stayed at the Arlington.

The Al Capone Suite at the Arlington Hotel in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
Tom Wilmer
The Al Capone Suite, Room 443 at the Arlington Hotel in downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

The Arlington, presently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation continues its legacy as an Arkansas architectural icon and one of Hot Springs’ most elegant structures, with a commanding view of Bathhouse Row and the downtown historic district.

Al Capone statue downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
Tom Wilmer
Al Capone statue downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

Join Robert Raines, the founder and executive director of The Gangster Museum of America, located in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Entry to the Gangster Museum of America, downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
Entry to the Gangster Museum of America, downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas

Opened in 2008, the museum showcases the city's history as a neutral, high-stakes vacation spot for 1920s-40s gangsters like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano.

Seven galleries, a theater, and artifacts detail prohibition-era gangsters like Al Capone, Frank Costello, George “Bugs” Moran and Charles "Lucky" Luciano.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer