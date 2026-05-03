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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cambria filmmakers score with The Strawberry

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 3, 2026 at 2:55 PM PDT
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Brothers and directors of The Strawberry, Kyle and Carlos. in attendance at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival at the Fremont Theater to receive their award for Best Central Coast Picture in San Luis Obispo, California.
JERRY PEREZ
Brothers and directors of The Strawberry, Kyle and Carlos. in attendance at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival at the Fremont Theater to receive their award for Best Central Coast Picture in San Luis Obispo, California.

Join the Plummer Brothers, Carlos and Kyle as they share fascinating insights about their incredible journey as Cambria, California based filmmakers and their new award-winning flick, The Strawberry.

The Plummer brothers’ latest project, showcased at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival The Strawberry, was awarded the Best overall Central Coast Film award.

We were the Strawberry was featured as a highlight in the Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, marking it as a significant local production honored during the 32nd annual festival.

Actor and TV legend Mike Farrell, from MASH fame, along with co-star Doug Jones from The Shape of Water attend the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival for the west coast movie premier of The Strawberry.
JERRY PEREZ
Actor and TV legend Mike Farrell, from MASH fame, along with co-star Doug Jones from The Shape of Water attend the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival for the west coast movie premier of The Strawberry.

Filmed on location in Cambria, California, the show chronicles Herb Kaplan’s defining diagnosis - Pancreatic Cancer - giving him mere months to live.

Screenshot from We Were The Strawberry filmed on location in Cambria, CA.
We Were The Strawberry Film
Screenshot from We Were The Strawberry filmed on location in Cambria, CA.

In an attempt to reconnect with his two sons - both of which live in a strained relationship with one another- as well as his grandson, Herb decides to set his sights on living the rest of his life to the fullest.
With the support of his family, and a new friend from across the street, Herb begins to feel more complete - until a devastating reality check reminds him of his own mortality.

Grappling with guilt, pain and illness, Herb contemplates his final decision: How to go out on his own terms.
The film stars Mike Farrell, Doug Jones and Suanne Spoke. Co-directors Carlos and Kyle Plummer, Writers: Steve Brody and Elliot Noel Peters.
Music score: "THE STRAWBERRY" composed by Brook Munro.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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