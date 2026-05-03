Cambria filmmakers score with The Strawberry

The Plummer brothers’ latest project, showcased at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival The Strawberry, was awarded the Best overall Central Coast Film award.

We were the Strawberry was featured as a highlight in the Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, marking it as a significant local production honored during the 32nd annual festival.

JERRY PEREZ Actor and TV legend Mike Farrell, from MASH fame, along with co-star Doug Jones from The Shape of Water attend the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival for the west coast movie premier of The Strawberry.

Filmed on location in Cambria, California, the show chronicles Herb Kaplan’s defining diagnosis - Pancreatic Cancer - giving him mere months to live.

We Were The Strawberry Film Screenshot from We Were The Strawberry filmed on location in Cambria, CA.

In an attempt to reconnect with his two sons - both of which live in a strained relationship with one another- as well as his grandson, Herb decides to set his sights on living the rest of his life to the fullest.

With the support of his family, and a new friend from across the street, Herb begins to feel more complete - until a devastating reality check reminds him of his own mortality.

Grappling with guilt, pain and illness, Herb contemplates his final decision: How to go out on his own terms.

The film stars Mike Farrell, Doug Jones and Suanne Spoke. Co-directors Carlos and Kyle Plummer, Writers: Steve Brody and Elliot Noel Peters.

Music score: "THE STRAWBERRY" composed by Brook Munro.

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