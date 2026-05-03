Cambria filmmakers score with We Were The Strawberry
Join the Plummer Brothers, Carlos and Kyle as they share fascinating insights about their incredible journey as Cambria, California based filmmakers and their new award-winning flick, We Were The Strawberry.
The Plummer brothers’ latest project, showcased at the 2026 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival We Were The Strawberry, was awarded the Best overall Central Coast Film award.
We were the Strawberry was featured as a highlight in the Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, marking it as a significant local production honored during the 32nd annual festival.
Filmed on location in Cambria, California, the show chronicles Herb Kaplan’s defining diagnosis - Pancreatic Cancer - giving him mere months to live.
In an attempt to reconnect with his two sons - both of which live in a strained relationship with one another- as well as his grandson, Herb decides to set his sights on living the rest of his life to the fullest.
With the support of his family, and a new friend from across the street, Herb begins to feel more complete - until a devastating reality check reminds him of his own mortality.
Grappling with guilt, pain and illness, Herb contemplates his final decision: How to go out on his own terms.
The film stars Mike Farrell, Doug Jones and Suanne Spoke. Co-directors Carlos and Kyle Plummer, Writers: Steve Brody and Elliot Noel Peters.
Music score: "WE WERE THE STRAWBERRY" composed by Brook Munro.
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