A conversation with April X producer & videographer filmed in Romania
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lavinia Postolache, Executive Producer, actress and Nathan Haugaard Director of Photography about their newly released movie April X.
April X, filmed on location in Romania, stars Connor Storrie, the breakout star from the hit TV show Heated Rivalry.
In a crumbling near-future city, twins Bax and April struggle to survive on society’s margins, trapped in cycles of debt and moral compromise.
When April disappears after crossing paths with a shadowy biotech underworld, Bax is determined to find her and descends into a fractured world of memory and illusion where truths blur. Plunged into the city’s underworld, Bax is quickly forced to reckon with identity, loss, and the ultimate cost of bringing April back.
Come along and join the conversation.
APRIL X:
Director, Michel K. Parandi
Screenwriter, Michel K. Parandi, Jack Coulton
Cast: Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug