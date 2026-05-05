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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with April X producer & videographer filmed in Romania

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:08 PM PDT
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Lavinia Postolache, Executive Producer, actress and Nathan Haugaard Director of Photography (Left) visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer (right) about their new film April X
Jlllian Parks Photography
Lavinia Postolache, Executive Producer, actress and Nathan Haugaard Director of Photography (Left) visit with correspondent Tom Wilmer (right) about their new film April X

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lavinia Postolache, Executive Producer, actress and Nathan Haugaard Director of Photography about their newly released movie April X.

April X movie promo
April X producers
April X movie promo

April X, filmed on location in Romania, stars Connor Storrie, the breakout star from the hit TV show Heated Rivalry.

In a crumbling near-future city, twins Bax and April struggle to survive on society’s margins, trapped in cycles of debt and moral compromise.

When April disappears after crossing paths with a shadowy biotech underworld, Bax is determined to find her and descends into a fractured world of memory and illusion where truths blur. Plunged into the city’s underworld, Bax is quickly forced to reckon with identity, loss, and the ultimate cost of bringing April back.

Editing April X on location
April X
Editing April X on location

Come along and join the conversation.

APRIL X:
Director, Michel K. Parandi
Screenwriter, Michel K. Parandi, Jack Coulton
Cast: Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer