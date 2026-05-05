A conversation with April X producer & videographer filmed in Romania

April X producers April X movie promo

April X, filmed on location in Romania, stars Connor Storrie, the breakout star from the hit TV show Heated Rivalry.

In a crumbling near-future city, twins Bax and April struggle to survive on society’s margins, trapped in cycles of debt and moral compromise.

When April disappears after crossing paths with a shadowy biotech underworld, Bax is determined to find her and descends into a fractured world of memory and illusion where truths blur. Plunged into the city’s underworld, Bax is quickly forced to reckon with identity, loss, and the ultimate cost of bringing April back.

April X Editing April X on location

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APRIL X:

Director, Michel K. Parandi

Screenwriter, Michel K. Parandi, Jack Coulton

Cast: Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug