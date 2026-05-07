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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Selinger brothers’ On The End movie filmed in Montauk, Long Island

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:18 AM PDT
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Screen shot from On The End film
Ari Selinger
Screen shot from On The End film

Selinger brothers’ On The End movie filmed in Montauk, Long Island

Storyline: Tom, a curmudgeonly Montauk mechanic, unexpectedly finds love online with Freckles, a spitfire outcast diabetic like himself.

Their newfound happiness comes under threat when Tom’s lucrative beachfront property and repair shop becomes the target of an unscrupulous real estate agent, whose underhanded tactics emboldens the gentrified community to turn on this established resident lowering their property values.

Based on true events, On The End features outstanding performances from Tim Blake Nelson and Mireille Enos as the inspiring working-class couple fighting against the power, greed, and corruption of a changing community, giving hope to take on and endure the fight when there’s everything to lose.

Cast & Crew

Director
Ari Selinger
Cast
Tim Blake Nelson
Mireille Enos
Anna Chlumsky
Lois Smith
James Badge Dale
Matthew Maher
Desmin Borges
Glenn Fleshler
Michelle Hurd
Sawyer Spielberg
Marcia Debonis
Producers
Matthew Heymann
Raven Jensen
Jason Beekman
Harris Gurny
Production Companies
Moontown Productions
Wise Child Studios

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer