Selinger brothers’ On The End movie filmed in Montauk, Long Island

Storyline: Tom, a curmudgeonly Montauk mechanic, unexpectedly finds love online with Freckles, a spitfire outcast diabetic like himself.

Their newfound happiness comes under threat when Tom’s lucrative beachfront property and repair shop becomes the target of an unscrupulous real estate agent, whose underhanded tactics emboldens the gentrified community to turn on this established resident lowering their property values.

Based on true events, On The End features outstanding performances from Tim Blake Nelson and Mireille Enos as the inspiring working-class couple fighting against the power, greed, and corruption of a changing community, giving hope to take on and endure the fight when there’s everything to lose.

Cast & Crew

Director

Ari Selinger

Cast

Tim Blake Nelson

Mireille Enos

Anna Chlumsky

Lois Smith

James Badge Dale

Matthew Maher

Desmin Borges

Glenn Fleshler

Michelle Hurd

Sawyer Spielberg

Marcia Debonis

Producers

Matthew Heymann

Raven Jensen

Jason Beekman

Harris Gurny

Production Companies

Moontown Productions

Wise Child Studios

KCBX/NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

