Selinger brothers’ On The End movie filmed in Montauk, Long Island
Selinger brothers’ On The End movie filmed in Montauk, Long Island
Storyline: Tom, a curmudgeonly Montauk mechanic, unexpectedly finds love online with Freckles, a spitfire outcast diabetic like himself.
Their newfound happiness comes under threat when Tom’s lucrative beachfront property and repair shop becomes the target of an unscrupulous real estate agent, whose underhanded tactics emboldens the gentrified community to turn on this established resident lowering their property values.
Based on true events, On The End features outstanding performances from Tim Blake Nelson and Mireille Enos as the inspiring working-class couple fighting against the power, greed, and corruption of a changing community, giving hope to take on and endure the fight when there’s everything to lose.
Cast & Crew
Director
Ari Selinger
Cast
Tim Blake Nelson
Mireille Enos
Anna Chlumsky
Lois Smith
James Badge Dale
Matthew Maher
Desmin Borges
Glenn Fleshler
Michelle Hurd
Sawyer Spielberg
Marcia Debonis
Producers
Matthew Heymann
Raven Jensen
Jason Beekman
Harris Gurny
Production Companies
Moontown Productions
Wise Child Studios
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