Milo & Egbert’s Hotel San Luis Obispo doggie getaway

Join Jillian Parks, Journeys of Discovery associate producer, and canine enthusiast for a visit with Carolina Ertani, Sales and Marketing manager, and Katie Moore, Director of Conference Services and Catering at the Hotel San Luis Obispo located in the heart of downtown SLO. Milo & Eggbert, Katie’s two little schnauzers, also join the conversation.

Carolina & Katie share insights about Hotel SLO’s welcoming dog friendly atmosphere where upon arrival, all four-legged guests are welcomed with a treat from a local vendor, along with a map of fun places to visit with your pup during your stay!

The hotel’s onsite restaurant, Piadina, boasts a heated, dog-friendly courtyard and it's been rumored that you can order a plain burger patty for your furry companion if you ask nicely!

In addition to the dog-friendly atmosphere, the hotel also gives back to the community by way of fundraisers benefitting the local no-kill animal shelter, Woods Humane Society!

The annual spring fundraiser, “Rosé the SLO Way” raised nearly $30,000 for the local shelter last year! Guests enjoyed a variety of Rosé wines provided by local winemakers as well as delectable food and puppy cuddles from adoptable animals in their cuddle corner!

To find out more about Hotel SLO’s dog friendly policies and to see pictures of the Hotel’s grounds, rooms and culinary offerings, please visit hotelSLO.com

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify